Great Britain's Elise Christie crashes out of short track speed skating final

Great Britain's Elise Christie crashes out of the short track speed skating 500m final at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.
Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Great Britain's Elise Christie has failed to medal after crashing out in the short track speed skating 500m final at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

The 27-year-old was one of Team GB's major hopes for gold, but she was unable to finish the race, which was won by Italy's Arianna Fontana.

It is not the first time that Christie has suffered Olympic heartbreak, as she was disqualified from all three of her events during the Sochi Games in 2014.

On this occasion, the Scotland-born skater had ground to make up as she was fourth in the early stages of the race, and history repeated itself when she fell over following contact with Yara van Kerkhof.

The Dutch skater won silver, while Canada's Kim Boutin took bronze.

