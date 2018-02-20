Elise Christie's Winter Olympics over as she gets disqualified from heat

Great Britain's Elise Christie is disqualified from the women's 1000m short track speed skating heat at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.
Elise Christie has been disqualified from the women's 1000m short track speed skating heat at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

The British hopeful's Games are now over following a disappointing few weeks in which she crashed out of the 500m final and failed to reach the 1500m final.

Within 15m of the 1000m heat, the 27-year-old crashed to the ground after being clipped by Hungary's Andrea Keszler, but the race was restarted.

Christie took a slower approach and ended up finishing in second place of heat five after overtaking a number of skaters in the final few laps.

In the end, though, the 1000m world champion was issued with a yellow card, which disqualified her from the race and ended her Olympic Games.

A view inside the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang on February 9, 2018
