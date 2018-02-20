Great Britain's Elise Christie is disqualified from the women's 1000m short track speed skating heat at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

The British hopeful's Games are now over following a disappointing few weeks in which she crashed out of the 500m final and failed to reach the 1500m final.

Within 15m of the 1000m heat, the 27-year-old crashed to the ground after being clipped by Hungary's Andrea Keszler, but the race was restarted.

Christie took a slower approach and ended up finishing in second place of heat five after overtaking a number of skaters in the final few laps.

In the end, though, the 1000m world champion was issued with a yellow card, which disqualified her from the race and ended her Olympic Games.