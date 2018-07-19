 MX23RW : Thursday, July 19 21:57:20
Kazakhstan

Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten killed, aged 25

Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten killed, aged 25
© Reuters
Olympic figure skater and Sochi 2014 medallist Denis Ten has died at the age of 25 after being stabbed in an incident involving two robbers in his native Kazakhstan.
Olympic figure skater Denis Ten has died at the age of 25 after being stabbed in an incident involving two robbers in his native Kazakhstan.

Ten, who won bronze at Sochi 2014, was stabbed in the thigh in Almaty on Thursday after two men tried to steal his car mirrors, according to news agency Kazinform.

The Kazakh skater, twice a World Championship medallist, was rushed to hospital after the attack but died three hours later of his injuries.

"Denis Ten caught two unidentified persons trying to steal mirrors from his car," the Almaty Department of Internal Affairs said in a statement.

"As a result of a brawl, citizen Denis Ten was stabbed. An investigation has been initiated - measures are being taken to identify and detain suspects."

February's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang was Ten's third Games, having made his Olympic debut at Vancouver 2010.

