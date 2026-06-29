Preview: Wimbledon: Taylor Fritz vs. Jack Draper - prediction, form, head-to-head

By Seye Omidiora | 29 Jun 2026 08:37

In possibly the most intriguing first-round match at Wimbledon, sixth seed Taylor Fritz will take on home hope Jack Draper for a place in the second round.

The groans in the media theatre were unmistakable when Draper was revealed as the American's opponent, a match-up that gives the former British No. 1 little time to build momentum at SW19.

Match preview

A whole lot can change in 12 months, and Draper will be all too aware, having seen his ranking take a dive a year on from entering the 2025 Championships as a top-five player.

Ranked fourth on the ATP Tour at the time, the 24-year-old left-hander had hoped for a deep run at his home Grand Slam.

While his bid to break new ground at SW19 ended in another second-round defeat — he lost to Marin Cilic in four sets — misfortune struck in Flushing months later, as he withdrew before his second-round match against Zizou Bergs with a bone bruise to his arm that prevented him from playing again in 2025.

Having returned in February this year, another injury — this time to his knee — kept him out for two months after his Barcelona Open retirement, ruling him out until Eastbourne last week.

With two-time Wimbledon champion Sir Andy Murray now on his team, the world No. 160 aims to perform better on the lawns of Wimbledon this time.

An encouraging run to the semi-finals in Eastbourne was commendable, but he must now swiftly find his rhythm against one of the finest grass-court players on the men's tour to avoid a tournament-opening exit.

© Iconsport

Fritz heads into his sixth meeting with Draper fresh from runs to the final in Stuttgart and Halle, underlining his superior momentum ahead of his 10th main-draw appearance at the Championships.

Having initially struggled to avoid first and second-round exits at SW19 early in his career, the American has improved significantly in the 2020s, twice reaching the quarter-finals and advancing to the last four 12 months ago.

Heading into this year's tournament with an 18-9 record at the event, his 67% win percentage is tied with his US Open mark, though his 18 wins at the Championships are one and two shy of his tallies at the Australian Open and in New York, respectively.

The No. 6 seed is yet to reach the last eight of any Slam in 2026, following respective fourth-round and first-round exits in Australia and Paris, but he had a similar run last year before reaching a maiden semi-final at the Championships.

Ideally a blockbuster encounter on paper, Fritz facing an opponent with little match action under his belt gives the sixth seed a chance to end his losing run in this head-to-head.

Head To Head

Indian Wells Masters (2025) – Round of 16: Draper 7-5 6-4

Paris Masters (2024) – Round of 32: Draper 7-6(6) 4-6 6-4

Paris Olympics (2024) – Round of 32: Fritz 6-7(3) 6-3 6-2

Munich Open (2024) – Quarter-final: Fritz 4-6 6-3 7-6(1)

Queen's Club (2022) – Round of 32: Draper 6-3 6-2

Fritz first trailed Draper, then led 2-1, but the Brit has won the last two meetings to lead 3-2.

The left-hander also won their only meeting on grass, although that match came four years ago at Queen's, when the Brit was ranked just inside the top 100, and Fritz was outside the top 10.

Tuesday's encounter will mark their first meeting at a Major, with an undercooked Draper carrying a 3-4 career Wimbledon record into this year's tournament.

We say: Fritz to win in four sets

Despite his encouraging semi-final run at Eastbourne, Draper has played very little tennis this year (8-5 in 2026) and has not contested a Grand Slam match for nearly 12 months, since the 2025 US Open.

Being thrown into a best-of-five match at an event that has brought him little joy only underlines the uphill challenge of facing Fritz on Tuesday.

While he may snatch a set, the recent Stuttgart and Halle finalist should beat the Brit in four, and any other result would indeed be a surprise.