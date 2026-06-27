Preview: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Francisco Cerundolo - Wimbledon prediction, form, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 27 Jun 2026 16:23

Seeking to make the second round of Wimbledon for only the second time on the singles draw, Francisco Cerundolo squares off with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Monday.

The Spaniard captured the Mallorca Championship by defeating Ethan Quinn in the final, 7-6 (7-4) 6-3, while Cerundolo captured the Queen’s Clubs Championship earlier this month, beating Tommy Paul in the final, 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-3.

Match preview

Entering this tournament, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is on a good run of form, making it to the quarter-finals or further in his last two singles events and fresh off a victory in his home country.

Both of those tournaments were on grass, which should boost his confidence as he aims to go beyond the first round at Wimbledon for a third straight appearance, after withdrawing from this event in 2024.

A win on Monday would mark the seventh successive time he makes it past the opening stage of a Grand Slam event, getting to round three of Wimbledon last year.

Only twice on tour in 2026 has he been ousted from his opening match in a singles tournament, the last time being at the Stuttgart Open against Mattia Bellucci on grass earlier this month.

He has not lost any of his last five matches played at Wimbledon when winning the opening set, but has never won a singles match at the All England Club after losing the first set.

On grass this year, the 27-year-old has won over 75% of his service games and converted more than 40% of his break point opportunities.

© Imago

Riding high off his recent victory in England, Francisco Cerundolo will hope for a little redemption at this event in 2026.

The reigning Queen’s Club Championship winner has been eliminated from the opening round of the last two singles tournaments at Wimbledon, losing to Nuno Borges in four sets last year.

That said, he would advance beyond his opening match at a major tournament for a fourth successive occasion should he triumph in this one.

With a win on Monday, he would also equal his best-ever finish at the All England Club on the singles draw, coming back to defeat Borges and advance into round two of this event in 2023.

Two of his three opening-round losses at this tournament occurred after the Argentine had won the opening set, while his only victory at this stage occured after losing set one three years ago.

Across all surfaces this year, Cerundolo has won over 65% of his first serves and saved more than 60% of his break points.

Head To Head

Laver Cup (2023) - Round Robin: Cerundolo wins 6-3 7-5

The only time these two met was at the 2023 Laver Cup, when Cerundolo converted six break-point opportunities and added four aces as he won in straight sets.

We say: Cerundolo to win in five sets

While both players are in good form, we believe the serve of Cerundolo will make the difference in what promises to be a close match.