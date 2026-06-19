Preview: Brandon Nakashima vs. Francisco Cerundolo - Queen's Club Championship prediction, form

By Joel Lefevre | 19 Jun 2026 18:56

With a place in the final up for grabs, Brandon Nakashima aims to cause another surprise at the Queen’s Club Championship when he faces Francisco Cerundolo on Saturday.

The American defeated the top-seed Alex de Minaur on Friday, 7-5 6-3, while his upcoming Argentine opponent got past Arthur Fery 7-6 (7-1) 3-6 6-4.

Match preview

All tournament long, Brandon Nakashima has beaten the odds and is now just two wins away from his first singles victory on tour this year.

The native of San Diego did not register a single double fault against his Australian counterpart in the quarter-finals, while winning 73% of his first serves.

He has only given up one break point to this stage of the 2026 Queen’s Club Championship, while converting his only two opportunities against De Minaur.

Saturday will mark his third semi-final appearance in a singles tournament this year, with the 24-year-old advancing beyond that stage once in 2026, at the Brisbane Open in January.

In his three Queen's Club Championship matches, he has won over 70% of his first serve points and converted a combined 10 break points.

For the year, he has won over 80% of his service games across all surfaces and saved more than half of his break points.

© Imago

It took a lot of resilience and patience, but once again, Francisco Cerundolo came through at the Queen’s Club Championship, advancing from another close three-set outing.

On Friday, he hit eight double faults, but persevered by winning 67% of his first serves to reach his first semi-final on tour since the Santiago Open in February.

A win on Saturday would mark his first trip to a singles final since capturing the Buenos Aires Open in his home country earlier this year.

Two of his three matches at the tournament in 2026 have gone to a deciding third set, with Cerundolo finding an extra gear each time.

Cerundolo has not lost a singles match after winning the opening set since De Minaur beat him at the Munich Open in three sets last month.

On grass this year, the number seven seed has won over 70% of his service games while also winning 67% of his first serves in the quarter-finals.

Tournament so far

Brandon Nakashima:

Round of 32: vs. Marton Fucsovics 6-3 6-3

Round of 16: vs. Ignacio Buse 6-2 6-2

Quarter-final: vs. Alex de Minaur 7-5 6-3

Francisco Cerundolo:

Round of 32: vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-2

Round of 16: vs. Jenson Brooksby 6-0 6-4

Quarter-final: vs. Arthur Fery 7-6 (7-1) 3-6 6-4

We say: Nakashima to win in two sets

Nakashima’s confidence is at an all-time high, and we expect he will be the fresher of the two on Saturday, which could propel him to victory.