Preview: Arthur Fery vs. Francisco Cerundolo - Queen's Club Championship prediction, form, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 17 Jun 2026 20:41

Facing each other for the first time, Arthur Fery and Francisco Cerundolo will be seeking a spot in the quarter-finals of the Queen’s Club Championship on Friday.

The seventh-seeded Argentine ousted Jenson Brooksby in the last 16, 6-0 6-4, while Fery defeated Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (9-7) 6-4.

Match preview

Arthur Fery maintained his strong form of late, putting together a fine all-around performance in the round of 16.

The French-born player who calls Wimbledon home won 88% of his first serves in that match, while converting two of his six break-point opportunities.

So far in this tournament, he has given up just one break point in his two matches played while only registering one double fault.

A victory on Friday would put him in the semi-finals of an ATP singles event for a second consecutive occasion after falling at that stage of the Birmingham Challenger Open.

He has not lost a quarter-final match on the singles tour this year, getting to the final four of the Zagreb Challenger Open in Croatia last month.

Across all surfaces this year, Fery has saved 57% of his break points and won over 70% of his service games.

© Imago / NurPhoto

For the fifth time in 2026, Francisco Cerundolo is through to the quarter-finals of an ATP event, putting together a comfortable outing against Brooksby on Wednesday.

After advancing from his opening match through default, the 27-year-old converted five of his break point opportunities against his American counterpart and won 69% of his first serves.

At the same time, he captured 73% of his second serves, which made up for the three double faults he committed, maintaining his hopes of winning this event.

If he can triumph in this upcoming match, he will advance to the semi-finals of a singles tournament for the first time since the Santiago Open in February.

The Argentine has lost his last two quarter-final matches on tour, both to Alexander Zverev, with the most recent one being at the Munich Open in April.

For the year, he has won 78% of his service games across all surfaces, while also winning over 65% of his first serves.

Tournament so far

Arthur Fery:

Round of 32: vs. Toby Samuel 6-0 6-2

Round of 16: Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (9-7) 6-4

Francisco Cerundolo:

Round of 32: vs. Alexander Blockx cancelled due to injury

Round of 16: vs. Jenson Brooksby 6-0 6-4

We say: Fery to win in three sets

Fery is hitting his stride, and with the home crowd behind him and the growth of his overall game, we believe he will surprise Cerundolo.