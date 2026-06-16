Preview: Queen's: Corentin Moutet vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 16 Jun 2026 22:05

Corentin Moutet and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will do battle on the lawns of the Queen’s Club Championships as they aim to reach the last eight.

Moutet finally got the better of Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a match that began on Monday, while his second-round opponent on Wednesday beat home hope Cameron Norrie to set up a third meeting on the ATP Tour with the Frenchman.

Match preview

In a match that began on Monday, Moutet finally outlasted big-serving compatriot Mpetshi Perricard for a 6-7[5], 6-4, 7-6[5] victory.

There was only one break of serve in the entire match, which went Moutet’s way in the second set, with the victor taking just one of the six chances he fashioned on his countryman’s serve.

The victory marked only the left-hander’s second at the London event, where he reached the round of 16 12 months ago before falling to Brit Jacob Fearnley in three sets.

Back at this stage in 2026, Moutet will hope to reach a maiden quarter-final at Queen’s Club and improve his 15-14 career record on the surface.

However, to achieve that, the world No. 36 will need to beat his Spanish opponent for the first time on the ATP Tour.

© Iconsport / BEAUTIFUL SPORTS Pressphoto Agency

Davidovich Fokina’s victory over Norrie on Tuesday ended the 27-year-old’s losing run at Queen’s, where he is a former quarter-finalist.

Having reached the last eight on debut four years ago, the Spanish player suffered consecutive defeats to Botic van de Zandschulp in 2022, Jiri Lehecka the following year and Alejandro Tabilo in 2024.

After skipping the ATP 500 tournament 12 months ago, Davidovich Fokina returned to the capital aiming to end his two-match losing run on grass.

Putting last week’s false start on grass behind him, the fourth seed played well to edge the first-set tie-break before turning the screw to clinch the second.

What separated the two men was Davidovich Fokina’s more clinical play on break points, with the Spaniard converting four of the seven he created to the Brit’s two from seven.

Having now seen off the former top-10 player to end his losing run at Queen’s, the world No. 22 is seeking consecutive wins at the London event for the first time in four years to reach the last eight.



Tournament so far

Corentin Moutet:

First round: vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-7[5] 6-4 7-6[5]

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina:

First round: vs. Cameron Norrie 7-6[6] 6-2

Head To Head

Hamburg (2026) - Round of 32: Davidovich Fokina 6-4 6-4

Canada Masters (2025) - Round of 64: Davidovich Fokina 6-4 6-3

While Wednesday’s meeting will mark the players’ first encounter on grass, Davidovich Fokina leads their head-to-head 2-0.

The Spaniard has notably yet to drop a set in this match-up, defeating the Frenchman on hard courts in Canada last year and getting the better of him on the clay in Hamburg before this year’s French Open.

Notably, the world No. 22 beat Moutet in 2020 and 2021, with both coming in qualifying for the Masters tournaments in Rome, all but underlining his dominance.

We say: Davidovich Fokina to win in two sets

Moutet is a showman and the Frenchman is set to entertain on Wednesday when he faces Davidovich Fokina for the third time at tour level.

However, the Spaniard has dominated this rivalry, winning two main-draw meetings and another two in qualifying without dropping a set.

Having beaten Moutet on hard courts and clay, Davidovich Fokina is backed to seal another straight-sets win and complete the set across all surfaces.