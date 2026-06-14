Preview: Queen's: Ugo Humbert vs. Marin Cilic - prediction, form, head-to-head

By Seye Omidiora | 14 Jun 2026 19:25

Ugo Humbert faces two-time Queen's champion Marin Cilic in one of the standout matches at the HSBC Championships on Monday.

Both men head into the London tournament after appearing in 's-Hertogenbosch, where the veteran reached the quarter-finals before losing in three sets to Daniil Medvedev, which was still enough to better Humbert's effort after the Frenchman exited a round earlier.

Match preview

Humbert has endured a mixed past two months across clay and grass, suffering a disappointing early exit at this year's Roland Garros before another swift defeat in 's-Hertogenbosch last week.

The 27-year-old left-hander arrived at the second Major of 2026 on the back of a respectable run to the quarter-finals in Hamburg, where he lost to Ignacio Buse in three tight sets.

After opening his French Open campaign with a routine straight-sets win over fellow Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, the former world No. 13 came unstuck against Halys, whose sharper play in two tiebreaks proved decisive.

Seeking to get back on track on grass, the world No. 33 needed just an hour to dispatch Elias Ymer in straight sets, only to fall to another French opponent in the round of 16 as Benjamin Bonzi prevailed in one hour and 55 minutes.

Perhaps weary of the sight of his compatriots, Humbert heads into this week's ATP 500 tournament looking to secure back-to-back wins on the men's tour for the first time since his quarter-final run in Hamburg and only for the second time since putting together consecutive victories at the Miami Masters in March.

© Iconsport

If Humbert was hoping for a first win at Queen's this week, the Frenchman has been handed a stern test against a former champion in London.

Cilic returns to the tournament that has brought him plenty of joy during his career, with the 37-year-old a two-time champion in the English capital.

Victorious in 2012 - when he beat David Nalbandian - and 2018 - when he defeated Novak Djokovic - the Croat returns after four years away, having last featured in 2021 when he lost to Filip Krajinovic in the semi-finals.

Reaching the last eight in 2021 and advancing to the semi-finals a year later in his 30s underlines his fondness for the lawns of Queen's despite being past his prime.

While improving on a 35-12 career record will require the world No. 47 to serve almost flawlessly, an admirable start to the grass-court season bodes well for his prospects.

The former world No. 3 already secured two battling victories on the surface last week, fighting back to beat left-hander Denis Shapovalov and Nuno Borges in the Netherlands before losing steam in a quarter-final defeat to Medvedev.

Hoping to have recovered his energy after that loss, the 37-year-old, who has won seven consecutive opening matches at Queen's - going 13-2 overall - now seeks another positive start as he aims to extend Humbert's losing run at the tournament.

Head To Head

Paris (2020) - Round of 16: Humbert 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3

Humbert and Cilic's meeting on Monday will be their first since 2020 and only their second on the ATP Tour.

Humbert came out on top on the indoor hard courts of Paris six years ago, earning a hard-fought win over the 21-time tour-level champion.

This week's encounter will be the pair's first on grass, with Cilic arriving mindful of his previous success at Queen's Club.

We say: Cilic to win in three sets

Cilic's pedigree on grass is hard to ignore, with two titles at this event and a long record of strong runs in West London underlining just how comfortable he is on this surface.

Having already picked up a pair of hard-fought grass-court wins in ’s-Hertogenbosch, the Croat should arrive with the sharper rhythm, and his experience in tight matches could prove decisive against an off-form Humbert.