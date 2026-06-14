Preview: Alex de Minaur vs. Gabriel Diallo - Queen's Club Championship prediction, form, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 14 Jun 2026 17:28

Alex de Minaur begins his quest for his first Queen’s Club Championship title on Monday when he battles Canadian Gabriel Diallo in West Kensington.

The top-seeded Australian on the men’s draw lost the final of the Libema Open versus Kamil Majchrzak 3-6 6-2 6-7 (5-7), while Diallo had to retire from the French Open against Australian James Duckworth 4-6 1-4.

Match preview

Coming into this event off the back of a heartbreaking loss in his last singles tournament at the Libema Open, Alex de Minaur will have one thing on his mind this time around, redemption.

The Australian is seeking his second tournament victory this year after capturing the Rotterdam Open in February against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

He has made it into the last 16 or further in his last two singles events on grass, though he exited this tournament in the round of 32 last year against Jiri Lehecka in straight sets.

At the same time, he has advanced beyond the round of 32 in three of his last four ATP events on the singles draw, going all the way to the semi-finals of the Hamburg Open in May.

For the year, he has won 81% of his service games and converted 44% of his break-point opportunities on all surfaces.

The 2023 runner-up at this tournament has won 70% of his first serve points across all surfaces in 2026 and saved 68% of his break points.

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Gabriel Diallo is hoping to make a huge mark in his opening match at the Queen’s Club Championship as the 54th-ranked Canadian on tour seeks his first singles triumph against de Minaur.

The 24-year-old has never beaten a top-10 player on the singles draw and is hoping to make the last 16 on tour for the first time since the Munich Open.

He has lost four of his six round of 32 affairs this year, with his last victory at that stage coming in Munich versus Vitaliy Sachko in straight sets.

Monday’s opening fixture will mark his first on clay for the year, having made it beyond the last 32 in three of his last four appearances on tour, including last year’s Queen’s Club Championship.

Across all surfaces this year, Diallo has won 70% of his first serve points and hit over 100 aces to this stage of 2026 (105).

At the same time, he has been able to save 52% of his break points and won 75% of his service games overall.

Head To Head

ATP Masters Canada (2023) - Round of 32: de Minaur wins 6-4 7-5

ATP Masters Paris (2025) - Round of 32: de Minaur wins 7-6 4-6 6-3

The first meeting between these two in Diallo's home country saw de Minaur break the Canadian four times, while the Aussie only made 10 unforced errors.

In Paris two years later the rematch between them went down to the wire, with second serves playing a huge factor as de Minaur won 62% of his points in that department and Diallo only 33%.

We say: de Minaur to win in two sets

While de Minaur can at times be his own worst enemy, his experience and power will be a lot for Diallo to handle, and we expect the young Canadian to be overwhelmed by his Aussie opponent.