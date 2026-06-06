French Open: Mirra Andreeva emulates Monica Seles in emphatic final win over Maja Chwalinska

By Ben Knapton | 06 Jun 2026 16:08

Nineteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva emulated Monica Seles as the Russian overpowered Maja Chwalinska to win the women's singles title at the French Open.

Following a fortnight filled with an abundance of shock results, including premature exits for Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and defending champion Coco Gauff, final favourite Andreeva eased to a 6-3 6-2 victory over qualifier Chwalinska in the showpiece match.

In doing so, the 2007-born prodigy became the youngest women's singles champion at Roland-Garros in 34 years, following an 18-year-old Seles's triumph at the 1992 edition.

Furthermore, only two women have won a Grand Slam title at a younger age than Andreeva since 2000 - Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon 2004 and Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open.

Andreeva now has a total of six top-level honours to her name, having also prevailed in Linz and Adelaide earlier this year, at Dubai and Indian Wells in 2025 and at the 2024 Iasi Open for her maiden WTA Tour title.

How Mirra Andreeva dismantled Maja Chwalinska to win French Open title

Early nerves were evident for both Andreeva and Chwalinska, the latter of whom was the lowest-ranked player to ever compete in a French Open women's singles final at 114th in the world.

Neither woman managed to hold serve in the opening four games of the match, but Chwalinska's first hold to love in the fifth game was a false dawn for the Pole, as Andreeva reeled off a four-game winning streak to take the opener.

The physically superior Russian used her more robust frame to devastating effect, registering 14 winners to Chwalinska's eight in the first set, and the latter soon began to deteriorate.

A second-set bagel was on the cards when Andreeva raced into a 5-0 lead, before Chwalinska held to 30 and then broke the Russian while she was serving for the match, triggering faint hope of a colossal comeback.

However, Andreeva ensured that a one-game collapse would not become a complete capitulation, mercilessly breaking Chwalinska to love before dropping to her knees in elation.