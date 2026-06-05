Preview: French Open: Maja Chwalinska vs. Mirra Andreeva - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 05 Jun 2026 06:00

A new Roland Garros champion will be crowned on Saturday when Maja Chwalinska faces heavy favourite and fellow first-time Slam finalist Mirra Andreeva in the championship match.

Chwalinska's fairytale run could see her become only the second qualifier ever to claim a Major, while her Russian opponent is targeting the biggest title of her career after dispatching the in-form Marta Kostyuk in the semi-finals.

Match preview

Twelve months ago, Andreeva was being booed by the Philippe-Chatrier crowd after losing her composure against home hope Lois Boisson; fast forward to 2026, and the Russian No. 1 is into her first-ever final at a Major.

The teenager achieved the feat by overpowering a previously unbeaten Marta Kostyuk, who had claimed a staggering 17 consecutive wins on the dirt this year, a run that included the pair's meeting on the clay courts of Madrid.

Andreeva, whose intent to play aggressively in 2026 has been unmistakable, has elevated that aspect of her game in Paris to encouraging effect.

The teen's latest victory was a 6-1, 6-3 win over the Madrid Open champion, who produced her poorest display at the worst possible time, as evidenced by 34 unforced errors to Andreeva's 22, an ordinary first-serve percentage of 51% and underwhelming returns when those deliveries landed, winning just 58% of points.

Andreeva, by contrast, landed 73% of her first serves and won 66% of points behind them during a contest that lasted one hour and 16 minutes.

As a result of the teenager's run, Andreeva has become the fifth-youngest women's singles finalist, after 16-year-old Martina Hingis (1997), 17-year-old Kim Clijsters (2001), 18-year-old Hingis (1999) and 18-year-old Coco Gauff (2022).

Notably, all three women were beaten in those championship matches, and the first player born in 2007 to reach a Slam final will hope to succeed where they fell short by securing the biggest title of her embryonic career.

© Iconsport / Roger Parker

Chwalinska may have been unfamiliar to many before this fairytale run to the final, but her name will be on everyone’s lips after Saturday's championship match.

The 24-year-old's previous victory at a Major before this stunning run at the French Open came four years ago at Wimbledon, with the Polish player having failed to make it through qualifying on eight occasions before this year's tournament in Paris.

Chwalinska has caught fire in the French capital, reeling off six straight wins in the main draw — nine if her three qualifying victories are included — and dropping only one set during her outstanding run.

What makes the three-time WTA 125 champion's surge all the more special is the unpredictability of her playing style: the Pole moves beautifully, anticipates almost every shot, rarely misses and does not shy away from long, punishing rallies.

The left-hander's blend of disguise, precise lobs and surprise forays to the net is highly disruptive, and she will undoubtedly pose a genuine threat to Andreeva's ambition of clinching a maiden Grand Slam title.

Emma Raducanu remains the only qualifier to win a Grand Slam, and Chwalinska has now matched the Briton by becoming only the second player — male or female — to reach this stage after coming through qualifying.

Now, the 24-year-old clay-court specialist is targeting one more win to emulate the Briton's 2021 US Open triumph and seal the biggest victory of her career at Andreeva's expense.

Tournament so far

Maja Chwalinska:

First round: vs. Qinwen Zheng 6-4 6-0

Second round: vs. Elise Mertens 6-4 6-0

Third round: vs. Maria Sakkari 1-6 6-3 6-2

Fourth round: vs. Diane Parry 6-3 6-2

Quarter-final: vs. Anna Kalinskaya 7-6[3] 6-3

Semi-final: vs. Diana Shnaider 7-6[4] 6-4

Mirra Andreeva:

First round: vs. Fiona Ferro 6-3 6-3

Second round: vs. Marina Bassols Ribera 3-6 6-1 6-1

Third round: vs. Marie Bouzkova 6-4 6-2

Fourth round: vs. Jil Teichmann 6-3 6-2

Quarter-final: vs. Sorana Cirstea 6-0 6-3

Semi-final: vs. Marta Kostyuk 6-1 6-3

Head To Head

Andreeva's meeting with Chwalinska in Paris will mark the players' first encounter on the WTA Tour, with the winner set to clinch a maiden Grand Slam crown.

Interestingly, none of the Polish player's wins in Paris have come against top-10 or top-20 opponents. However, she has defeated three top-30 players: Elise Mertens, Anna Kalinskaya and Diana Shnaider.

With four of the left-hander's six wins coming against players in the top 50, Chwalinska has overcome high-level opponents, even if none have been among the elite 10.

Andreeva will be the world No. 114's first top-10 opponent in Paris and of her career, with the Russian teenager keen to extend her impressive winning streak against players ranked outside the top 100 on tour.

The 19-year-old has claimed six wins over such opponents in 2026, with her most recent defeat to one coming against Zhu Lin (No. 219) in Ningbo eight months ago.

A closer look at the players' records in finals shows that Andreeva holds an 11-3 mark overall and a 5-2 record at WTA level, although her defeat to Kostyuk in the Madrid final ended a four-match winning streak in championship matches against Clara Tauson, Aryna Sabalenka, Victoria Mboko and Anastasia Potapova.

Chwalinska, by contrast, is competing in her maiden tour-level championship match, although the Polish player's results at Challenger level make for interesting reading.

The world No. 114 heads into Saturday's match on a 4-0 run in finals, three of which have come on clay.

Digging deeper, the Pole's 8-1 record in clay-court finals across the lower tours further underlines her comfort on and preference for the dirt.

We say: Chwalinska to win in three sets

Saturday's final may be decided less by outright power than by who can dictate the tempo, and that gives Chwalinska a genuine opportunity to spring an upset.

The qualifier's ability to absorb pressure and introduce unexpected variation into rallies could push Andreeva into impatience at the worst possible moment.

If that pattern emerges, the underdog has the weapons to cap her fairytale fortnight with the biggest win of her career.