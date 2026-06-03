Preview: French Open: Jakub Mensik vs. Alexander Zverev - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 03 Jun 2026 13:29 , Last updated: 03 Jun 2026 13:30

Alexander Zverev’s bid for a first Grand Slam title faces its next test in the Roland Garros semi-final on Friday, when he takes on Jakub Mensik for a place in the title match.

The German star defeated Rafael Jodar expertly in the first men's quarter-final on Court Philippe-Chatrier, before Mensik did likewise against Joao Fonseca, beating the Brazilian in straight sets in less than three hours to reach a maiden Slam semi-final.

Match preview

Little in the lead-up to the French Open would have prepared anyone for Mensik's deep run in Paris this year, with the 20-year-old missing Monte Carlo, losing in the fourth round in Madrid and not making it past the second in Rome.

Nonetheless, the Czech star, whose best Grand Slam run was his fourth-round surge in Australia this year, has broken new ground in the French capital to reach his first semi-final at this level.

The two-time ATP champion could only claim one victory in his debut appearance 12 months ago; however, the 26th seed has notched five this year, including a pair of five-set triumphs against Mariano Navone and Andrey Rublev, sandwiching a four-set win over Alex de Minaur.

Mensik has taken down one top-10 opponent, a top-20 player and the 28th seed en route to reaching Friday's showdown with Zverev.

Without a doubt battle-hardened in the last week or so, the youngest Czech player to make a semi-final match at this level now seeks to overcome the highest seed left in the draw to compete in Sunday's final.

Although Mensik struggled to close out his quarter-final, beating Zverev will require another top showing like the one he displayed against Fonseca on Tuesday, especially on serve and on the majority of the big points.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

The second seed was backed to advance against Jodar, but only after a titanic tussle; however, there was no stopping the world No. 3 after he overturned a 5-2 deficit in the first set to claim it in a shootout.

It was effectively plain sailing from there, as Jodar’s confidence seemed to drain following that Zverev first-set comeback, en route to a comfortable 7-6[3], 6-1, 6-3 result in two hours and 25 minutes.

The 24-time titleholder has dropped just one set during his run to this year's semis — against Frenchman Quentin Halys in the third round — demonstrating his businesslike nature in Paris this year.

Often criticised for playing passive tennis in the biggest moments, Zverev has not been dragged down by his own worst tendency so far, auguring well for his Roland Garros prospects.

Competing in his fifth French Open semi-final, Zverev will hope to avoid the outcome of 2021, 2022 and 2023 when he fell to Stefanos Tsitsipas in five, retired injured against Rafael Nadal and was dispatched by Casper Ruud, respectively, to advance to another final as he strives to finally snag that Major that has hitherto eluded him.

Tournament so far

Jakub Mensik:

First round: vs. Titouan Droguet 6-3 6-2 6-4

Second round: vs. Mariano Navone 6-3 2-6 6-4 1-6 7-6(11)

Third round: vs. Alex de Minaur 0-6 6-2 6-2 6-3

Fourth round: vs. Andrey Rublev 6-3 7-6(6) 4-6 2-6 6-3

Quarter-final: vs. Joao Fonseca 6-4 6-3 7-6[3]

Alexander Zverev:

First round: vs. Benjamin Bonzi 6-3 6-4 6-2

Second round: vs. Tomas Machac 6-4 6-2 6-2

Third round: vs. Quentin Halys 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-2

Fourth round: vs. Jesper De Jong 7-6(3) 6-4 6-1

Quarter-final: vs. Rafael Jodar 7-6[3] 6-1 6-3



Head To Head



Madrid Open (2026) - Round of 16: Zverev 6-4 6-7(4) 6-3

Zverev leads Mensik 1-0 in their head-to-head, ahead of their second meeting on the ATP Tour.

Both players faced off circa six weeks ago in Madrid, with the world No. 3 claiming a tight three-set victory in two hours and 18 minutes.

There were only four breaks of serve in the entire match, with Zverev getting more joy on his younger opponent's deliveries.

Mensik enters Friday's semi-final with a 4-3 record against top-five players, although two of his last three such meetings have been defeats, including his Madrid loss to Zverev.

We say: Zverev to win in four sets

Mensik has been fearless all tournament and has the serve to keep this semi-final tight, but Zverev’s greater clay-court experience and ability to absorb pressure in long baseline exchanges should give him the edge.

Expect the fresher German to come through in four hard-fought sets, with at least two of them likely decided by the finest margins.