Preview: French Open: Marta Kostyuk vs. Mirra Andreeva - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 02 Jun 2026 15:12 , Last updated: 02 Jun 2026 15:18

A first-time Roland Garros finalist is guaranteed on Thursday, with in-form Marta Kostyuk and Mirra Andreeva to tussle in the French Open last-four for a place in the championship match.

Both women already faced off in the Madrid Open final a month ago, with Kostyuk taking the title in straight sets, and she seeks another victory at Andreeva's expense to play for the biggest honour of her career by winning Thursday's semi-final contest.

Match preview

Kostyuk can seem to do no wrong right now, as 16 consecutive wins on the tour became 17 on Tuesday when she got the better of Elina Svitolina in one hour and 49 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The WTA Tour’s most in-form player entered the match in the knowledge that the victor was to be the first Ukrainian woman to reach the French Open semi-final in the Open Era, and her first-set showing underlined her businesslike focus.

While the experienced Svitolina fought back in the second set, the 23-year-old recovered mentally to edge the decider, inflicting Svitolina's sixth Roland Garros quarter-final defeat.

The upshot of Kostyuk's 6-3 2-6 6-2 success is progress to a maiden Grand Slam semi-final, having already secured titles in Rouen and Madrid in the lead-up to the second Major of 2026.

The Ukrainian star's clay-court season has already surpassed her previous years combined on the WTA Tour, and she now seeks an 18th triumph on the dirt to compete for the biggest title of her career.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Battling Andreeva will be doubly tricky, considering that the pair faced off a month earlier in the Spanish capital, where Kostyuk secured the biggest title of her career at the WTA 1000 tournament.

The Russian teen has recovered to reach the quarters in Rome and has advanced to the semi-finals in Paris, matching her 2024 run.

While she was defeated by Jasmine Paolini on that occasion, the five-time WTA champion seeks to succeed where she lost out in 2024 by ending a losing streak against Thursday's opponent.

Andreeva's increased aggression during the clay swing has been evident, and she barely gave retiring Sorana Cirstea a sniff on Tuesday morning, securing a 6-0, 6-3 triumph in less than an hour.

By clinching the comfortable win, the 19-year-old improved to 16 Roland Garros victories, surpassing Gauff's tally of 15 for a teenager in the 2000s, which she aims to improve in Thursday's contest.

Entering the match at 20-3 during the clay-court swing, the former world number five will back herself for a 21st to advance to a maiden Grand Slam final.

Tournament so far

Marta Kostyuk:

First round: vs. Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-2 6-3

Second round: vs. Katie Volynets 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3

Third round: vs. Viktorija Golubic 6-4 6-3

Fourth round: vs. Iga Swiatek 7-5 6-1

Quarter-final: vs. Elina Svitolina 6-3 2-6 6-2

Mirra Andreeva:

First round: vs. Fiona Ferro 6-3 6-3

Second round: vs. Marina Bassols Ribera 3-6 6-1 6-1

Third round: vs. Marie Bouzková 6-4 6-2

Fourth round: vs. Jil Teichmann 6-3 6-2

Quarter-final: vs. Sorana Cîrstea 6-0 6-3

Head To Head

Madrid Open (2026) - Final: Kostyuk 6-3 7-5

Brisbane International (2026) - Quarter-final: Kostyuk 7-6(7) 6-3

Kostyuk and Andreeva will face off for the third time, with the Ukrainian player claiming both meetings.

Notably, the 23-year-old's successes have come on multiple surfaces — hard courts and clay — with the most recent one coming in Madrid's WTA 1000 tournament.

Kostyuk has done well to save eight break points during those matches in Brisbane and Madrid, while she converted four of eight in the former and four of four in the Spanish capital.

However, with Andreeva showing the clinical edge to punish Cirstea all six times she engineered a chance to break serve on the Romanian's delivery, the Russian will hope for the same execution on Thursday.

We say: Kostyuk to win in three sets

Although Andreeva’s experience at this level is superior to Kostyuk’s, with the Russian player competing in her second semi-final in Paris, betting against the in-form 23-year-old at the moment seems ill-advised.

While another straight-sets win is far from guaranteed, the Ukrainian should edge the decider at the teen’s expense to reach a maiden Grand Slam championship match.