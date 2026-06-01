Preview: French Open: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Diana Shnaider - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 02 Jun 2026 00:46

Fresh off defeating a former Grand Slam champion, Diana Shnaider bids to shock top seed and Roland Garros favourite Aryna Sabalenka in Wednesday's quarter-final.

The young Russian overcame a second-set dip to inflict a bagel on the 2025 Australian Open winner, but she needs a superb performance to stun the world No. 1, who was efficient on Monday night to defeat Naomi Osaka on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Match preview

Much was made about the scheduling of a women's fixture on Philippe-Chatrier at night, but Sabalenka and Osaka were quickly delivering excellent tennis to more than justify a decision many had long been clamouring for.

The top seed's 7-5, 6-3 victory over her fellow four-time Grand Slam champion was richly deserved, as she displayed her variety in shot-making and deft drop shots during the one-hour, 27-minute contest.

On a day that Serena Williams's return to competitive tennis was announced, Sabalenka matched two of the legendary American star's achievements: reaching her 14th consecutive Grand Slam quarter-final and moving to six last-eight fixtures after becoming No. 1.

Still searching for her first Roland Garros crown, the 24-time WTA title winner is undeniably the favourite to lift the trophy after four-time victor Iga Swiatek and defending champion Coco Gauff's weekend departures.

However, the Belarusian cannot afford to look too far ahead, especially as some difficult challenges await: Marta Kostyuk, Elina Svitolina, Mirra Andreeva or Sorana Cirstea.

While the 2025 finalist goes into Wednesday as the favourite, Shnaider's threat and momentum cannot be underestimated.

© Imago / GEPA pictures

The 22-year-old's delight was clear as she defeated Madison Keys on Monday afternoon on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, recovering from dropping the second set to achieve a 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 victory against the 19th seed and three-time French Open quarter-finalist.

With minimal experience in comparison, the left-hander undoubtedly benefitted from the American star's all-or-nothing style, which resulted in a remarkably high 50 unforced errors.

The 22-year-old's 26 in comparison and fewer winners — 17-27 — indicated that Keys dictated play, but was ultimately let down by a multitude of mistakes.

As a result, it will be interesting to witness Shnaider's approach on Wednesday, given that the world No. 1 is not expected to be as error-prone as the former Australian Open winner.

Whatever happens, the young Russian's run to reach the last eight is a triumph, having never progressed beyond the second round in three previous appearances, but will the 22-year-old play the match of her life to reach a maiden Grand Slam semi-final?

Tournament so far

Aryna Sabalenka

First round: vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4 6-2

Second round: vs. Elsa Jacquemot 7-5 6-2

Third round: vs. Daria Kasatkina 6-0 7-5

Round of 16: vs. Naomi Osaka 7-5 6-3

Diana Shnaider:

First round: vs. Renata Zarazua 6-4 6-1

Second round: vs. McCartney Kessler 7-6(3) 6-1

Third round: vs. Oleksandra Oliynykova 7-5 6-1

Fourth round: vs. Madison Keys 6-3 3-6 6-0

Head To Head

Sabalenka and Shnaider will meet for the first time, with the victor establishing a 1-0 lead ahead of a semi-final appearance in Paris.

While the Belarusian was defeated by Shnaider's doubles partner Andreeva in the quarter-finals two years ago, she has not departed that early at a Major since, reaching five championship matches and one semi-final, highlighting her reliability.

That makes her a clear favourite to defeat an opponent who is 1-14 against top-10 players, having beaten Gauff two years ago in Toronto, and then losing the next 11 against such opponents.

We say: Sabalenka to win in two sets

Yet to drop a set, Sabalenka is favoured to secure another straight-sets win at the expense of the Russian first-time quarter-finalist.

With Shnaider having lost 11 in a row against the elite players, she is highly unlikely to record only her second top-10 win over the top women's player, barring a disastrous, error-ridden display by Sabalenka.

This is improbable, however, making the top seed tipped for another semi-final appearance in Paris after 2023 and 2025.