Preview: French Open: Jakub Mensik vs. Joao Fonseca - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Jun 2026 05:41

Marathon men Jakub Mensik and Joao Fonseca will slug it out in Tuesday’s quarter-final for a place in the Roland Garros semi-final.

Mensik overcame a spirited Andrey Rublev fightback to clinch the deciding fifth set, while Fonseca needed some good fortune and outstanding fearless play to get the better of two-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud.

Match preview

The numbers after Mensik's three-hour, 45-minute triumph over Rublev on Sunday made for interesting viewing.

Mensik, 20, not only became the second Czech player under 21 to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final — after Ivan Lendl — but the first-time quarter-finalist showed an evident knack for going the distance at this level.

Of all the men in the Open Era to play 20 matches or more, Mensik ranks fifth for the players whose matches have gone the distance, with 38.5% of his 26 match-ups ending in five-set slugfests — behind Philipp Petzschner (45.7%), Lloyd Bourne (40.7%), Alex Bogomolov Jr. (40.7%) and Ruben Bemelmans (39.1%).

Having overcome Mariano Navone in the second-round five-setter that ebbed and flowed, the 20-year-old could have panicked after Rublev levelled the match from two sets down; however, Mensik regrouped to take the fifth for a 6-3, 7-6(6), 4-6, 2-6, 6-3 victory.

Previously struggling to navigate these matches, the Czech player is 3-0 in five-set battles in 2026, after winning just one of the previous seven, and defeating a former top-10 player in Rublev to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time must have tasted sweeter for the two-time ATP champion.

Defeating Fonseca in their first Slam meeting is all that stands in his way of a potential last-four battle with Alexander Zverev or Rafael Jodar, but beating this Brazilian sensation will be easier said than done.

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

After Friday’s match-of-the-year contender to eliminate three-time Roland Garros champion Novak Djokovic, the 19-year-old produced another impressive showing to beat two-time French Open finalist Ruud in a match just five minutes shy of four hours.

In fairness, the outcome may have been different had Electronic Line Calling been employed in the Slam, as Ruud could have levelled the match when a Fonseca forehand down the line was called in, only for the television coverage to show the ELC replay...and it was out.

With Brazilian tennis legend Gustavo Kuerten watching, the teen benefitted from that let-off to claim the second, and while the Norwegian forced a fourth set, the 19-year-old raised his game to claim a 7-5, 7-6(8), 5-7, 6-2 victory in three hours and 55 minutes.

In a match that saw both men fire 51 winners and produce 52 unforced errors, Fonseca's victory means that the first-time Slam quarter-finalist emulates Jannik Sinner (2020) and Holger Rune (2022) in claiming two top-20 wins en route to the last eight at Roland Garros.

Having defeated the player with the most wins at Majors in Djokovic (124), Fonseca's follow-up victory over a player who has outdone the ATP Tour for clay-court triumphs since 2020 (146) is no mean feat.

Now, he faces another fellow first-time quarter-finalist in Mensik, aiming to make more history by reaching the last four in Paris.

Tournament so far

Jakub Mensik:

First round: vs. Titouan Droguet 6-3 6-2 6-4

Second round: vs. Mariano Navone 6-3 2-6 6-4 1-6 7-6(11)

Third round: vs. Alex de Minaur 0-6 6-2 6-2 6-3

Fourth round: vs. Andrey Rublev 6-3 7-6(6) 4-6 2-6 6-3

Joao Fonseca:

First round: vs. Luka Pavlovic 7-6(6) 6-4 6-2

Second round: vs. Dino Prizmic 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-1 6-2

Third round: vs. Novak Djokovic 4-6 4-6 6-3 7-5 7-5

Fourth round: vs. Casper Ruud 7-5 7-6(8) 5-7 6-2

Head To Head

Next Gen ATP Finals (2024) - Group Stage: Fonseca 3-4(4) 4-3(8) 4-3(5) 3-4(4) 4-3(5)

Although Tuesday's match will mark the pair's first at this level, Fonseca prevailed in their only previous encounter at the 2024 Next Gen ATP Finals.

That round-robin match ebbed and flowed for both men, as Fonseca overturned a first-set loss to lead before Mensik levelled in the fourth; however, the Brazilian recovered to take the deciding set en route to ultimately claiming the title.

The Czech player enters Tuesday's match on his second-longest winning streak of 2026 — after a 10-match run from January to February — to take him to 22-9 for the season.

Fonseca has been far less consistent, with the teen's four-match sequence in the French capital his longest winning streak of the season.

We say: Fonseca to win in four sets

Both players are battle-hardened after stern tests faced en route to their maiden Grand Slam quarter-final appearances, so they will be well-versed in navigating another extended match.

While Mensik's serve will always buy him a few cheap points, it could also cost him, as he typically also goes big on his second deal.

With Fonseca showing impressive defensive qualities in the first week to bounce back from losing three on the spin before Roland Garros, the Brazilian sensation is backed to edge a tight four-setter against Mensik and advance to a debut semi-final appearance in Paris.