Preview: Madison Keys vs. Diana Shnaider - French Open prediction, form, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 31 May 2026 18:55

Madison Keys can make the French Open quarter-finals for a second successive occasion on Monday with a victory over Diana Shnaider in the French capital.

In her previous match, Keys outlasted young Canadian Victoria Mboko 6-3 5-7 7-5, while her upcoming Russian opponent got past Oleksandra Oliynyokva 7-5 6-1.

Match preview

Over the weekend, Madison Keys faced her first stiff test at Roland-Garros this year and, to her credit, got the job done, advancing to round four of this tournament for a sixth time.

In those previous five instances, she has made it beyond that stage three times, including last year when she beat fellow American Hailey Baptiste in straight sets to advance into the quarter-finals.

This will mark her second consecutive appearance in the fourth round of a major tournament, after being eliminated at this stage of the Australian Open this year by American Jessica Pegula in straight sets.

The 2025 Australian Open champion has an opportunity on Monday to earn a place in the last eight of a Grand Slam singles event for a 13th time in her career.

Although she has only registered one ace at Roland-Garros this year, Keys has converted a combined 14 break points in her three outings.

For the year, she has won over 70% of her service games and converted more than 45% of her break-point opportunities.

© Imago / GEPA pictures

Three matches into this tournament, and nearly everything has gone right for Diana Shnaider on the clay surface so far.

She has yet to lose a set at Roland-Garros this year and on Monday will compete in the fourth round of a Grand Slam singles event for the first time.

The Russian has done so despite winning fewer than 60% of her first serves in all three of her encounters, with a mere two aces overall.

Shnaider has never lost a French Open singles encounter when winning the opening set and has never come back to win in that scenario.

So far in this tournament, she has gotten by with her return game, converting six break-point opportunities in all three of her matches.

With a victory on Monday, she will make the quarter-finals or further for a third time in a singles event this year, with the previous one coming on clay at the Charleston Open.

Tournament so far

Madison Keys:

First round: vs. Hanne Vandewinkel 6-3 6-0

Second round: vs. Antonia Ruzic 6-4 6-4

Third round: vs. Victoria Mboko 6-3 5-7 7-5

Diana Shnaider:

First round: vs. Renata Zarazua 6-4 6-1

Second round: vs. McCartney Kessler 7-6 (7-3) 6-1

Third round: vs. Oleksandra Oliynykova 7-5 6-1

Head To Head

Miami Open (2024) - Round of 64: Keys wins 6-2 6-4

Queen's Club Championship (2025) - Quarter-finals: Keys wins 2-6 6-3 6-4

Brisbane Open (2026) - Round of 16: Keys wins 6-7 7-6 7-6

Two years ago, in Florida, Keys registered eight aces against Shnaider and did not concede one herself as she advanced comfortably.

At the quarter-finals in England the following year, Keys managed to win despite registering six double faults, while capturing 66% of her first serves to earn a narrow triumph.

The closest match between these two took place earlier this year in Australia when Shnaider won the opening set of this head-to-head series for a second time, but only had one ace while Keys came up with nine.

We say: Keys to win in three sets

Strong service games can often be an x-factor when two evenly matched players square off, and we believe Keys holds a big advantage in that department which will enable her to advance from this outing.