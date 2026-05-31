Preview: Flavio Cobolli vs. Zachary Zvajda- French Open prediction, form, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 31 May 2026 18:50

A new month begins with two players seeking to make the French Open quarter-finals for the first time as Flavio Cobolli squares off with Zachary Svajda on Monday.

To get to this stage, Cobolli defeated American Learner Tien 6-2 6-2 6-2, while Svajda upset Francisco Cerundolo 6-3 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3.

Match preview

After ousting one American, Cobolli has another in his sights on Monday as he prepares to play in the fourth round of this tournament for the first time.

So far at Roland-Garros in 2026, he has yet to lose a set, needing just over an hour and 45 minutes to advance beyond the third round this past weekend.

The Italian will feature in the fourth round of a Grand Slam singles match on Monday for the second time, winning his only previous such outing at this stage of Wimbledon last year versus Ben Shelton in four sets.

In his weekend affair, he had seven aces with only two double faults, while winning an impressive 81% of his first serves throughout the contest.

Overall, he has converted 15 break-point opportunities in his three 2026 French Open matches, while winning over 80% of his first serves over that stretch.

He has a chance to make the quarter-finals of a singles tournament on clay for the third time this year, with the previous occasion taking place at the Madrid Open in April when Alexander Zverev eliminated him in straight sets.

© Imago / ABACAPRESS

One of the biggest surprise stories on the men’s draw this year has been Zachary Svajda, who has been turning heads with his performances.

The 85th-ranked American has produced some memorable results at the event in 2026, going beyond three sets in each of his matches so far.

Zvajda has started fast in each of his last two matches but had to show resilience in the latter stages, especially on Saturday when he nearly gave up a two-set lead before winning set five 6-3.

This is the furthest he has ever gone in a Grand Slam singles tournament, while he will hope to make a quarter-final event on clay for the first time at an ATP event this year.

Only once in 2026 has he gone beyond the fourth round of a singles tournament, winning the San Diego Open versus Sebastian Korda on the hard court in January.

His power serve has been a huge weapon all tournament long, with the California player hitting 48 aces across three matches, reaching double digits on each occasion.

Tournament so far

Flavio Cobolli:

First round: vs. Andrea Pellegrino 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 6-3

Second round: vs. Wu Yibing 6-4 6-4 6-4

Third round: vs. Learned Tien 6-2 6-2 6-3

Zachary Svajda:

First round: vs. Alexei Popyrin 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7-3) 7-5

Second round: vs. Adam Walton 6-3 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-2

Third round: vs. Francisco Cerundolo 6-3 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3

Head To Head

Delray Beach Open (2024) - Round of 16: Cobolli wins 6-4 6-7 6-2

The only previous meeting between these two took place in Florida in 2024, when Cobolli won 72% of his first-serve points and converted five break points to win a tight three-set encounter.

We say: Cobolli to win in four sets

Zvajda’s serve is something Cobolli will have to be mindful of, but we trust his overall game and strong first serve will carry him through.