Preview: Rafael Jodar vs. Pablo Carreno Busta- French Open prediction, form, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 30 May 2026 00:50

In an all-Spanish matchup Sunday, Rafael Jodar and Pablo Carreno Busta will square off in the round of 16 at the French Open.

On Friday, Jodar outlasted Alex Michelsen 7-6 (7-2) 6-7 (5-7) 4-6 6-3 6-3, while Busta defeated Thiago Agustin Tirante 7-6 (7-0) 7-5 3-6 6-4.

Match preview

As he prepares to feature in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time, Jodar is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Following his five-set outing with Michelsen, all the talk was about whether or not he pushed a ball girl during that match, something he denies, though many do not believe him.

Amid that backlash, the teenager will be focused on reaching the quarter-finals of an ATP event for a fifth successive time this year.

So far at Roland-Garros in 2026, the 19-year-old has won over 70% of his first serves in each of his contests and has not lost an opening set thus far.

He had 13 aces in his over four-hour marathon on Friday, two more than he managed in his first two matches at this tournament combined.

On clay this year, Jodar has won over 80% of his service games and converted more than 40% of his break-point opportunities on that surface.

© Imago / BSR Agency

Throughout the 2026 French Open, Pablo Carreno Busta has been overpowering on his serve, registering double digits for aces in two of his three matches.

Sunday will mark the first time he features in the last 16 of a major singles tounament since 2022, while he has lost his last three Grand Slam appearances at this stage.

That said, he has won three of his four outings in this phase of the French Open before, with his last one coming in 2020.

Four times in his career on the singles tour, he has reached the quarter-finals or further in a major tournament, though he has not been to the last 16 since 2022.

In all three of his matches at the tournament this year, his first serve has been terrific, winning over 70% of those each time.

He has not lost a fourth-round Grand Slam singles match at Roland-Garros when winning the opening set, defeating Daniel Altmaier in straight sets at this stage of the 2020 tournament.

Tournament so far

Rafael Jodar:

First round: vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-1 6-0 6-4

Second round: vs. James Duckworth 6-1 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 7-5

Third round: vs. Alex Michelsen 7-6 (7-2) 6-7 (5-7) 4-6 6-3 6-3

Pablo Carreno Busta:

First round: vs. Jiri Lehecka 6-3 7-6 (7-3) 6-3

Second round: vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis 7-5 4-6 1-0 walkover

Third round: vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante 7-6 (7-0) 7-5 3-6 6-4

We say: Jodar to win in five sets

Nothing seems to negatively Jodar on the court, and we believe his maturity, mobility, and devastating forehand will propel him to a huge victory in this one.