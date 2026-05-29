Preview: French Open: Coco Gauff vs. Anastasia Potapova - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 29 May 2026 10:25

Fresh off hard-fought second-round wins, Coco Gauff and Anastasia Potapova do battle in the third round of the French Open on Saturday, aiming to head into the second week of Roland Garros.

The defending champion overcame a tricky test against Mayar Sherif on Thursday, while Potapova needed to overturn losing the opening set to outlast Katie Boulter on Thursday.

Match preview

Gauff got the better of Sherif in straight sets on Thursday, but the second-round win was far from straightforward.

The defending champion's 6-3, 6-2 success came in one hour and 50 minutes, highlighting the closeness of the battle that witnessed a plethora of long rallies and extended games.

In the end, Gauff saw off the world No. 129 to extend her winning streak in the French capital to nine victories on the trot, and she seeks a 10th on Saturday.

The American has reached the quarter-finals at least in five of her six appearances in Paris, with her only early exit coming in 2019's debut — she lost to Martina Trevisan in the second round — underlining the 22-year-old's clay-court expertise.

While no American woman has successfully defended the French Open title since Chris Evert in 1986, Gauff cannot afford to look that far ahead just yet, with the threat of Potapova the next hurdle she must surmount.

© Imago / Alterphotos

Potapova is one more win away from matching her finest run in a Grand Slam, which also came on the dirt in Paris.

The three-time WTA champion has enjoyed a resurgence during the clay swing, with the 25-year-old reaching the championship match in Linz, advancing to the semis in Madrid as a lucky loser and making the last 16 in Rome.

Many of the former world No. 21's wins have been in three sets, and it was no surprise that she problem-solved against Boulter on Thursday to secure a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 win in two hours and six minutes.

Without a doubt, Potapova was a beneficiary of her British opponent's 10 double faults, which undermined Boulter's performance against the world No. 30, who converted seven of 12 chances to break the Brit's serve in the contest.

Now at 23-12 for the season across all tours, 16 of those wins have come on clay, and the Russian-born player heads into Saturday on a two-match winning run against the defending champion.

Indeed, it will be interesting to see if that advantage counts for something this weekend, as the 25-year-old looks to improve her 19-4 record on the surface at Gauff's expense.

Tournament so far

Coco Gauff:

First round: vs. Taylor Townsend 6-4 6-0

Second round: vs. Mayar Sherif 6-3 6-2

Anastasia Potapova:

First round: vs. Maya Joint 6-1 6-2

Second round: vs. Katie Boulter 5-7 6-4 6-2

Head To Head

Stuttgart Open (2023) – Round of 16: Potapova 6-2 6-3

Miami Open (2023) – Round of 32: Potapova 6-7(8) 7-5 6-2

Canadian Open (2021) – Round of 32: Gauff 5-0 ret

US Open (2019) – First round: Gauff 3-6 6-2 6-4

Gauff and Potapova have played four times on the WTA Tour, with both players splitting the meetings 2-2 ahead of their fifth encounter.

The American raced into a 2-0 lead after claiming their first meeting at the 2019 US Open in three sets before an injury forced the Russian-born player to retire after five games two years later in the Canadian Open.

Since then, Potapova has claimed back-to-back wins over the American star, beating the two-time Slam champion in Miami and Stuttgart, the latter of which was on a clay court.

However, Gauff is historically ropey in Stuttgart, where the French Open champion holds a 4-5 career record; she is a different animal on the Roland Garros dirt.

We say: Gauff to win in three sets

Gauff's serve has held out so far on the clay courts of Roland Garros, with only five double faults in rounds one and two, and the world No. 4 will hope to produce another fine performance on serve.

While Potapova is expected to force the defending champion to a decider, we expect the fourth seed to come through, extending her winning streak at the tournament to 10.