Preview: Iva Jovic vs. Naomi Osaka- French Open prediction, form

By Joel Lefevre | 29 May 2026 01:10

Two women seeking to make the French Open round of 16 for the first time will square off on Saturday as Iva Jovic faces Naomi Osaka.

To get to this stage, Jovic defeated Emma Navarro 6-0 6-3, while her upcoming opponent outlasted Donna Vekic 7-6 (7-1) 6-4.

Match preview

It is new territory for Iva Jovic, who made it beyond the second round of a major tournament on clay for the first time this week.

The American needed just over an hour and 15 minutes to advance on Thursday, winning 76% of her first serves.

Her return game has been particularly sharp at Roland-Garros this year, as she has converted a combined 11 break points in her two matches thus far.

She has also claimed over 30 receiving points in her two French Open outings while winning 69% of her second serves in round two.

A win this weekend would mark only the second time that Jovic makes it into the last 16 or further at a Grand Slam singles event, having gone to the semi-finals of the Australian Open earlier this year.

In 2026, she has won over 70% of her service games and made it to the last 16 or further in three of her last four singles tournaments on clay.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

For the first time this decade, Naomi Osaka is through to the third round of the French Open, fending off a relentless Croatian opponent in her previous match.

Saturday will mark her first appearance in the third round of this tournament since 2019, with the American-born player looking to advance beyond that stage of a Grand Slam event for the second time in her last three major tournaments.

The former four-time Grand Slam champion has lost her last five third-round singles matches in a major tournament, losing in a walkover to Maddison Inglis at the Australian Open earlier this year.

The 28-year-old who represents Japan has won over 70% of her first serves in her two French Open outings in 2026.

Osaka’s second serve took a big dip in her second-round match, as she won 61% of those in round one, but only 41% against Vekic.

Meanwhile, she has managed to win nearly 50% of her return points in 2026 while making the last 16 in each of her singles events on clay this year.

Tournament so far

Iva Jovic:

First round: vs. Alexandra Eala 6-4 6-2

Second round: vs. Emma Navarro 6-0 6-3

Naomi Osaka:

First round: vs. Laura Siegemund 6-3 7-6 (7-3

Second round: vs. Donna Vekic 7-6 (7-1) 6-4

We say: Osaka to win in three sets

At 27, Osaka still moves pretty well, but most importantly, we trust her experience and composure when times get tough, and we believe that will enable her to win what promises to be a tight match.