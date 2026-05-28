Preview: French Open: Joao Fonseca vs. Novak Djokovic - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 28 May 2026 07:25

Fresh off titanic second-round victories, Joao Fonseca and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will tussle in the third round of Roland Garros on Friday.

The Brazilian teenager overturned a two-set deficit to beat in-form Dino Prizmic to reach the French Open third round in consecutive years and will now face Djokovic, who was at times pushed to his limit against Frenchman Valentin Royer.

Match preview

Fonseca produced the finest comeback of his embryonic career on Wednesday when he fought back from two sets down to claim a five-set success over Prizmic.

Having been backed to get the better of the 19-year-old, the Croatian racing into a two-set lead seemed to indicate that he was on course for another match-up with Djokovic, whom he beat in Rome; however, Fonseca had other ideas.

After failing to muster a single break-point chance in sets one and two, Fonseca played front-foot tennis and converted six of the seven opportunities he engineered in the final three sets en route to a 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 success.

Wednesday's success saw the talented Fonseca emulate Roger Federer (2001) and Thanasi Kokkinakis (2015) as the only teenagers in the current century to overturn such deficits and triumph in five.

The reward for winning his 50th match on the ATP Tour thus brings the 19-year-old face-to-face with three-time French Open champion and 24-time Slam winner in Djokovic — clear your schedules, because this one will be mouth-watering.

© Iconsport / Matthieu Mirville/ZUMA Press Wire

Djokovic defeated Royer in four sets, but the Serbian superstar needed three hours and 44 minutes — longer than Fonseca's three hours and 27 minutes — to seal a 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(7), 6-3.

The 39-year-old shushed the partisan Philippe-Chatrier crowd after an exasperating tussle that could have turned ugly after the GOAT somehow contrived to drop a third set in which he held match points and twice went a break up.

Considering that Wednesday's success was the Serb's third clay-court match of 2026, it was perhaps no surprise that the world No. 4 struggled to find his rhythm in certain instances, while his nine double faults were somewhat concerning.

Nevertheless, Djokovic still found solutions in testing situations to notch his 103rd career win in the French capital, and one more success will equal his 104 victories at the Australian Open, where the GOAT holds a 104-11 record.

Having not exited before the fourth round since 2009 — when he lost to Philipp Kohlschreiber in the third round — Djokovic will back himself to reach another fourth round in Paris at the expense of his talented opponent.

Tournament so far

Joao Fonseca:

First round: vs. Luka Pavlovic 7-6(6) 6-4 6-2

Second round: vs. vs. Dino Prizmic 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-1 6-2

Novak Djokovic:

First round: vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 5-7 7-5 6-1 6-4

Second round: vs. Valentin Royer 6-3 6-2 6-7(7) 6-3

Head To Head

Djokovic and Fonseca's battle of the generations on Friday will mark their first on the ATP Tour.

The Brazilian sensation is still seeking a first top-five win of his career, having lost his previous five against Jack Draper, Taylor Fritz, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic, for his part, has claimed 21 straight wins against players ranked 21st or lower since his shock third-round exit to Alexei Popyrin in the 2024 US Open after notching 57 straight wins against such opponents before that four-set loss in Flushing.

We say: Djokovic to win in four sets

Friday’s contest has all the makings of a spirited challenge from Fonseca, yet Djokovic’s ability to problem-solve under fire should allow him to steady the ship after any early wobble.

The Brazilian may light up the match with fearless hitting, but the sport’s greatest player is still the likelier man to close it out in four.