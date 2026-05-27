Preview: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Roman Andres Burruchaga- French Open prediction, form

By Joel Lefevre | 27 May 2026 03:27

With a place in round three of the French Open up for grabs, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Roman Andres Burruchaga will face each other in a singles match for the first time.

The Canadian came from behind to defeat Daniel Altmaier 4-6 6-4 4-6 6-1 7-6 (10-7), while Burruchaga got past Sebastian Baez 2-6 7-5 6-2 2-0 before his opponent was forced to retire.

Match preview

There were many moments where it looked rather bleak for Felix Auger-Aliassime in his opener, but he fought his way back time and again to stay alive.

His service game kept him in it, as he hit nine aces, while winning 73% of his first serves to eventually prevail in a lengthy first-round outing.

Later this week, he hopes to make the third round of a Grand Slam for the second time in his last three appearances after reaching the semi-finals of the previous US Open.

He converted six of his 12 break point opportunities in his opener, while hitting 54 winners to squeak into the second round of this tournament for the third time this decade.

Auger-Aliassime has not lost any of his previous two second-round contests at Roland-Garros, defeating Ben Shelton in three sets at this stage in 2024.

On clay this year, he has won over 70% of his first-serve points and more than 80% of his service games overall on that surface.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

For the first time in his career on the singles tour, Roman Andres Burruchaga will see the second round of a Grand Slam event.

The son of legendary Argentine footballer Jorge Burruchaga, Roman put together a solid three hours of play in his opening match.

While his Argentine counterpart had to retire early, Burruchaga hit seven aces in the match and only registered one double fault, while his opponent had 11.

Meanwhile, he converted eight break-point opportunities and had 33 winners before the match came to an end.

However, he made his share of mistakes, which will need to be cleaned up, including 52 unforced errors in his opener.

So far this year, he has won over 70% of his service games while converting more than 44% of his return points on the clay surface.

Tournament so far

Felix Auger-Aliassime:

First round: vs. 4-6 6-4 4-6 6-1 7-6 10-7

Roman Andres Burrucaga:

First round: vs. Sebastian Baez 2-6 7-5 6-2 2-0 retired

We say: Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets

Auger-Aliassime got a much-needed wakeup call in his opener, and we expect him to be sharper in this one and make his opponent, who is prone to his share of errors, pay a heavy price.