Preview: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elsa Jacquemot- French Open prediction, form

By Joel Lefevre | 27 May 2026 03:17

A spot in round three of the French Open will be at stake Thursday when Aryna Sabalenka faces Elsa Jacquemot for the first time.

The top-seeded Sabalenka got past Jessica Bouzas in her first match 6-4 6-2, while her upcoming French opponent defeated Linda Fruhvirtova 6-4 6-3.

Match preview

We witnessed a solid start to the French Open for Aryna Sabalenka, who needed just over an hour to dispose of her Spanish opponent.

That has her into the second round of this tournament for a sixth successive occasion, having advanced beyond this phase in each of those previous six instances.

Sabalenka has not lost a Grand Slam second-round affair since the 2020 US Open, when former Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka beat her in straight sets.

In her opener, the 28-year-old captured 68% of her first serves and did not register a single double fault, enabling her to move on.

She also converted six of her nine break point opportunities and hit 29 winners throughout the contest while allowing only nine.

For the year, she has won over 70% of her first serves and managed to claim over 65% of her service points.

© Imago / ImagenShop

Elsa Jacquemot made a strong first impression at Roland-Garros this year, converting six of her 10 break points throughout her opener.

At the same time, she did hit four double faults, but benefited from her opponents’ errors, with Linda Fruhvirtova registering twice as many double faults as the French woman.

Jacquemot will be playing in the second round of a Grand Slam for a fourth successive occasion, having been eliminated at this stage of her previous three major tournaments.

A win in round two would undoubtedly be her biggest on the WTA tour and equal her best finish at a French Open when she got to round three a year ago.

This year, she has won just over 50% of her service games while capturing more than 60% of her first serves overall.

The Lyon-born player has been able to save over 40% of her break points in 2026, but has converted just over 30% of her return points across all surfaces.

Tournament so far

Aryna Sabalenka:

First round: vs. Jessica Bouzas 6-4 6-4

Elsa Jacquemot :

First round: vs. Linda Fruhvirtova 6-4 6-3

We say: Sabalenka to win in two sets

Sabalenka has a plethora of weapons at her disposal that could make a player like Jaquemot weary, and we do not expect the top seed will have much to worry about in this one.