Preview: Sara Bejlek vs. Iga Swiatek- French Open prediction, form

By Joel Lefevre | 26 May 2026 01:17

In their first-ever meeting on the singles tour, Sara Bejlek and Iga Swiatek square off for a place in the third round of the French Open on Wednesday.

On Monday, Bejlek took out American Sloane Stephens 6-3 6-2, while Swiatek had no problem with Emerson Jones, advancing from that match 6-1 6-2.

Match preview

Early into the women’s draw at Roland-Garros this year, Sara Beljek is showing that she belongs with the big names, putting together a terrific all-around performance in round one.

After eliminating a former French Open finalist on Monday, Beljek can claim another massive victory against one of the best women’s players on clay this decade.

From start to finish, Beljek had no fear of her veteran counterpart, winning 72% of her first serves while capturing three break points.

Another upset on Wednesday would surpass her best-ever finish at a Grand Slam when she was ousted in round two of the previous French Open by Jaqueline Cristian in three sets.

Bejlek will not overpower you with her serve, but she makes up for it with her speed and net presence, converting eight of her nine net points against Stephens.

On the opposite side, she has a strong return game, winning nearly 45% of those in 2026, while hitting 17 winners in her opener.

© Iconsport

Match one for Swiatek was about as good as she could have hoped for, with the Polish star barely breaking a sweat in just over an hour of action.

The four-time winner of this event gave up two break points to her Aussie opponent but converted six of her own.

While she only had one ace, her serve constantly put Jones on the back foot, with Swiatek winning over 70% of her first and second serves.

Swiatek captured 29 receiving points in match one while earning a solid 29 service points throughout the contest.

This decade, she has not lost a second-round match in a major tournament, winning all seven of her previous such encounters at Roland-Garros.

She has only lost one set in her last seven French Open second-round contests, with Naomi Osaka taking her to a third set in 2024 before Swiatek ultimately prevailed.

Tournament so far

Sara Bejlek:

First round: vs. Sloane Stephens 6-3 6-2

Iga Swiatek:

First round: vs. Emerson Jones 6-1 6-2

We say: Swiatek to win in two sets

Bejlek has a bright future on the WTA tour but might need to learn a few difficult lessons before establishing herself as a premier title contender like Swiatek.