Preview: French Open: Valentin Royer vs. Novak Djokovic - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 25 May 2026 21:24

Fresh off making more history, Novak Djokovic returns for his French Open second-round match with Valentin Royer on Wednesday.

The Serbian superstar overcame big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard after nearly three hours to advance, while the home player dispatched Hugo Dellien in straight sets to record a first win in the French capital.

Match preview

No sooner had Djokovic come through his Mpetshi Perricard test on Sunday than he admitted that the Frenchman’s booming serve and placement were among the finest he had encountered during his career.

While Mpetshi Perricard’s rally tolerance pales in comparison to his impressive delivery, he did take a set off the 39-year-old, whose record of never losing a first-round match in the French capital continued.

Sunday’s victory improved the three-time champion’s Roland Garros record to 102-17, and another triumph on Wednesday will put the 24-time Grand Slam champion one behind his 104 wins at the Aussie Open.

With little competitive clay-court preparation heading into the second Major of the year, Djokovic’s plan may be to build some rhythm over the first week in the hope of hitting something close to peak form in the second.

Whether that approach works out for one of this year’s favourites following Carlos Alcaraz’s withdrawal remains to be seen; however, the veteran’s chances cannot be ruled out.

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

On the other side of the net on Wednesday is Royer, who seeks the biggest win of his career against the 24-time Slam winner.

The 24-year-old dropped just eight games in his tournament-opening win over Dellien on Sunday, defeating the Bolivian 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in under two hours.

While the Frenchman must have been pleased at getting his first victory at his home tournament, facing the sport’s greatest player will pose a sterner challenge for the former world No. 54.

Sunday’s win over Dellien marked just his second for the season, and his 2-12 record underlines the ground Royer has to make up to compete effectively with the tour’s finest.

Even though he ended a seven-match losing run by recording his recent triumph, Royer is ostensibly fighting a losing battle ahead of a first tour-level meeting with the GOAT.

Tournament so far

Valentin Royer:

First round: vs. Hugo Dellien 6-4 6-2 6-2

Novak Djokovic:

First round: vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 5-7 7-5 6-1 6-4

Head To Head

With Djokovic and Royer never facing off on the ATP Tour, Wednesday’s victor will take a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head.

Djokovic holds a 102-17 record in the French capital, significantly better than his imminent opponent, whose recent victory was only his third at a Grand Slam.

The Serbian’s last exit at this stage came on his debut 21 years ago, emphasising how consistent he has been over the past two decades.

We say: Djokovic to win in four sets

Djokovic remains rusty, having played very little tennis this season, giving Royer a shot at taking a set off the 39-year-old.

Nonetheless, backing the Serb to advance in four is a safe bet ahead of a possible mouthwatering third-round contest with Joao Fonseca or Dino Prizmic.