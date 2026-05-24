Preview: Tomas Machac vs. Alexander Zverev- French Open prediction, form, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 24 May 2026 20:52

In a rematch from the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tomas Machac and Alexander Zverev will meet again in Paris in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday.

A 6-4 6-3 6-3 victory over Zizou Bergs propelled Machac into this phase of the tournament, while the number two seed on the men’s side defeated Benjamin Bonzo 6-3 6-4 6-2.

Match preview

The tournament began positively for Machac, who won 75% of his first serves in his opening match, redeeming himself from a year ago, when he exited this tournament in round one.

Another triumph on Wednesday would mark his best-ever finish at Roland-Garros when he got to the third round in 2024.

Over the weekend, the Czech took advantage of his break-point opportunities, converting five of them while winning 40 receiving points overall.

In his career on the singles tour, he has defeated four top-10 players, the last one being Grigor Dimitrov at the Vienna Open in 2024, 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-3.

On clay this year, he has won over 70% of his service games while capturing over 60% of his total service points in 2026.

Before the start of this tournament, he had struggled on second serves, winning just 49% of them on clay, but he captured 60% in his opener this past weekend.

© Imago / NurPhoto

We witnessed another strong start to a major tournament for Alexander Zverev on Sunday, who needed just over two hours to dispose of his French opponent.

He has made it to the semi-finals or further at six ATP singles tournaments this year, but has yet to come out on top at the end of it all.

A three-time loser in a Grand Slam final, Zverev has only lost once in the first round at Roland-Garros, in 2017, getting to the semi-finals of the event last year.

The 2024 French Open finalist has only lost one set in the second round of his last three singles tournaments at Roland-Garros, coming from a set down to defeat Jesper de Jong in this phase a year ago.

Zverev has won five break points at the French Open this year while registering just one double fault in his opening encounter.

At the same time, he boasted an impressive 79% on his second serves, significantly higher than his first ones, of which he won just 67% against Bonzi.

Tournament so far

Tomas Machac:

First round: vs. Zizou Bergs 6-4 6-4 6-3

Alexander Zverev:

First round: vs. Benjamin Bonzi 6-3 6-4 6-2

Head To Head

Paris Olympics (2024) - Round of 32: Zverev wins 6-3 7-5

In their only prior meeting at the last Summer Games, Zverev had nine aces while only allowing two and hit 20 winners to advance.

We say: Zverev to win in three sets

Time will tell if he can finally win that elusive first major, but Zverev is seasoned and rarely struggles at this stage of a Grand Slam.