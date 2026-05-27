Preview: French Open: Magda Linette vs. Iga Swiatek - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 27 May 2026 19:36

In what will be the first all-Polish meeting at Roland Garros, Iga Swiatek and Magda Linette will face off on Friday for a place in the fourth round.

Swiatek has come through the first two rounds without dropping a set, but she will be wary of facing a player who stunned her in Miami just two months ago.

Match preview

Swiatek had never been defeated by an unseeded opponent at Roland Garros before Wednesday, and the four-time champion extended her impressive run to 27 with a straight-sets 6-2, 6-3 win over Sara Bejlek.

The win marked the 24-year-old's 42nd career success at the French Open, where she unsurprisingly has the most victories among the Grand Slams — 16 more than her 26 at the Australian Open.

While the six-time Slam winner faced issues on serve at times, evidenced by her six double faults, she was far more clinical on return to convert seven of the 11 chances engineered on the Bejlek serve.

Be that as it may, the four-time French Open winner must play at a higher level to avoid her earliest-ever exit in the French capital, where she has never lost before the fourth round.

Much of that outcome, though, will be contingent on Swiatek not carrying scars of her previous meeting with Linette in Miami, where the world No. 3 was beaten despite winning the opening set.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

In contrast, Linette will enter Friday aware of the fact that she became only the second player, after Maria Sakkari, to beat her compatriot at a WTA 1000 event after losing the first set.

Fresh off beating Swiatek’s bete noir Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 2-6, 6-2, the 34-year-old seeks consecutive wins over former Grand Slam champions to break new ground at the French Open by reaching the fourth round for the first time.

Indeed, this year's run already falls under the encouraging column, having seen the experienced Polish player finally end her run of first-round losses in Paris after tournament-opening defeats in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

This week's victories have seen the three-time WTA champion already match her best results in Paris (2017, 2021), but she now seeks arguably the biggest win of her career outside of the 2023 Aussie Open run three years ago.

Now up to 15-11 for the season, Linette, who has not won three matches in a row this year, aims to stun her countrywoman to record a 16th success.

Tournament so far

Magda Linette:

First round: vs. Tereza Valentova 5-7 6-4 7-6(11)

Second round: vs. Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 2-6 6-2

Iga Swiatek:

First round: vs. Emerson Jones 6-1 6-2

Second round: vs. Sara Bejlek 6-2 6-3

Head To Head

Miami Open (2026) - Second round: Linette 1-6 7-5 6-3

China Open (2023) - Round of 16: Swiatek 6-1 6-1

Swiatek and Linette are tied at 1-1 in their head-to-head ahead of their third meeting on the WTA Tour.

Both encounters have been on hard courts, with the world No. 3 dropping just two games in their Beijing match-up three years ago.

The former world No. 1 seemed to be in cruise control after dropping just one game in Miami, only for Linette to roar back to stun the 25-time WTA champion.

We say: Swiatek to win in two sets

While Swiatek has not claimed a clay title since 2024’s run to the French Open title, she has never lost before the fourth round in Paris.

Linette may be encouraged by March’s stunning comeback win in Miami, but beating the four-time Roland Garros winner in the French capital will be far from easy, even if the 24-year-old’s dominance has taken a hit.

Nonetheless, Swiatek should advance in the first all-Polish tussle at the French Open, with Marta Kostyuk or Viktorija Golubic awaiting in the fourth round.