Preview: Mirra Andreeva vs. Marie Bouzkova- French Open prediction, form, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 28 May 2026 02:49

Meeting for the third time on the WTA tour this year, Mirra Andreeva will square off with Marie Bouzkova in round three of the French Open on Friday.

In her previous match, Andreeva came back to defeat Marina Bassols Ribera 3-6 6-1 6-1, while Bouzkova got past Francesca Jones 6-0 7-6 (7-3).

Match preview

After an uncharacteristically poor opening set in round two, Mira Andreeva showed everyone why she is among the contenders at Roland-Garros on the women’s draw.

The Russian won 74% of her first serves and captured six of her 10 break point opportunities to advance beyond the second round for a third successive occasion at the French Open.

Overall, she claimed 49 receiving points, which helped offset some of her errors, registering four double faults in the encounter.

At this year’s French Open, she has won over 70% of her first serves while not allowing a single ace in her two matches thus far.

The 2024 semi-finalist at this event has not lost a third-round affair at Roland-Garros since Coco Gauff came back to beat her in three sets back in 2023.

Andreeva has captured her last four sets at Roland-Garros in round three, ousting Yulia Putintseva in this phase a year ago.

© Imago / CTK Photo

For a third successive occasion, Marie Bouzkova has advanced into the third round of the French Open, needing just over 90 minutes to dispose of her British counterpart on Wednesday.

On Friday, she will try to get beyond this phase for the first time, failing to win a single set in this stage of the tournament before.

Not since the 2023 edition of Wimbledon has she made it beyond round three of a Grand Slam singles event, defeating Carolina Garcia to get into the last 16 at the All England Club.

Throughout the 2026 French Open, Bouzkova has been sharp on her first serve, winning over 70% of them in her two matches.

While she has only hit one ace in her two matches combined, the Czech has claimed a total of 50 return points thus far.

It is her second serves that tend to fluctuate, winning 88% of them in her opener, though that dropped down to 58% in her previous contest.

Tournament so far

Mirra Andreeva:

First round: vs. Fiana Ferro 6-3 6-3

Second round: vs. Marina Bassols Ribera 3-6 6-1 6-1

Marie Bouzkova:

First round: vs. Lucia Bronzetti 6-3 6-1

Second round: Francesca Jones 6-0 7-6 (7-3)

Head To Head

Australian Open (2025) - First Round: Andreeva wins 6-3 6-3

Madrid Open (2025) - Round of 64: Andreeva wins 6-3 6-4

Adelaide International (2026) - Round of 16: Andreeva wins 6-3 6-1

Miami Open (2026) - Round of 32: Andreeva wins 7-6 (7-4) 6-2)

When these two first met at the Aussie Open, both ladies had an impressive 73% on first serves, though Andreeva had a decisive edge by winning 69% of hers as opposed to Bouzkova’s 49%.

In Spain later that year, Andreeva won comfortably, thanks to claiming 76% of her first serves and converting three break points.

Their first meeting of 2026 saw much of the same, with Andreeva the far superior player on both first and second serves.

The previous outing between them in Miami this year saw Bouzkova slightly outduel Andreeva on first serve wins, but the latter captured five break points to claim victory

We say: Andreeva to win in three sets

No matter how sharp Bouzkova is, Andreeva seems to have more in the tank, while her overall service game is much more consistent and on point.