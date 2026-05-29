Preview: French Open: Victoria Mboko vs. Madison Keys - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 29 May 2026 09:31

Fresh off digging deep to beat Katerina Siniakova in nearly three hours, Victoria Mboko faces former Grand Slam champion Madison Keys in Saturday's third-round match at Roland Garros.

The Canadian returns to this stage 12 months after her debut appearance, but last year's qualifier is now one of the finest on the WTA Tour, giving her a higher chance of beating the former French Open semi-finalist.

Match preview

Mboko needed to show powers of recovery against Siniakova late on Thursday to avoid exiting in the second round in the French capital, ultimately sealing a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 win in two hours and 39 minutes.

The Canadian No. 1 led 5-4 in the opening set only to lose three games, and found herself down a break in the second set.

However, the teenager dug deep to take a second set that was at times hard to watch, with both women hitting six winners to 23 unforced errors.

Nonetheless, the world No. 9 eventually turned the screw to outlast her Czech opponent to set up this weekend's meeting with Keys.

Having recovered from an early exit in Madrid to make last week's final in Strasbourg, Mboko heads into her second meeting with Keys with a 5-2 clay-court record this season, and she seeks a sixth at her American opponent's expense.

© Iconsport

Keys's motivation seemed to understandably dip after she claimed an elusive Grand Slam title at the 2025 Australian Open, and her average performances for what remained of the previous season evidenced this.

Still, the 10-time WTA champion managed to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open 12 months ago, following a run of five appearances during which she only reached the fourth round once.

The hard-hitting former world No. 5 has hit 30 Roland Garros wins with straight-set victories against Hanne Vandewinkel and Antonia Ruzic, dropping just 11 games.

Keys's performance in the French capital effectively continues the momentum she built in the lead-up to the second Slam of the year, where she reached the Trophee Clarins final before retiring while leading 6-3, 3-3.

Not seemingly troubled by the thigh issue that slowed her down in the WTA 125 tournament, the 31-year-old aims to clinch her 19th win of the season to improve an 18-8 record at the expense of an opponent 12 years her junior.

Tournament so far

Victoria Mboko:

First round: vs. Nikola Bartunkova 6-2 6-2

Second round: vs. Katerina Siniakova 5-7 6-4 6-2

Madison Keys:

First round: vs. Hanne Vandewinkel 6-3 6-0

Second round: vs. Antonia Ruzic 6-4 6-4

Head To Head

Adelaide (2026) - Quarter-finals: Mboko 6-4 4-6 6-2

Mboko leads Keys 1-0 in their head-to-head, with their first meeting taking place in Adelaide this year.

The match was indeed topsy-turvy, with Mboko taking the decider after both women traded sets; however, the Canadian ultimately clinched victory by converting 50% of the 12 break-point opportunities she engineered.

In contrast, defending champion Keys only got one break of serve from five opportunities in the match that lasted one hour and 53 minutes before the first Slam of the year.

We say: Mboko to win in three sets

Both players are capable of surging in momentum, so long swings in the scoreline would not surprise.

Another seesaw battle could ultimately tilt Mboko’s way, and pundits back the Canadian teenager to reach the last 16 in Paris.