Preview: French Open: Marta Kostyuk vs. Iga Swiatek - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 29 May 2026 14:10

In-form Marta Kostyuk faces four-time Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek in a mouthwatering fourth-round tussle on Sunday, aiming to extend her winning run.

The Ukrainian has reeled off 15 consecutive wins on clay this season and will back herself to end her losing run against the Polish star, who produced her finest showing to defeat compatriot Magda Linette in straight sets.

Match preview

When Elena Rybakina defeated Kostyuk in Miami, the Ukrainian had lost three of her previous five matches and would probably never have imagined her ongoing run heading into the French Open fourth round.

Since that straight-sets defeat, however, the Ukrainian has stormed to 15 wins on the trot on clay, with her latest success against Viktorija Golubic seeing her emulate several legends of the sport.

Only four players had won that many matches to start the clay season — Venus Williams (2004), Justin Henin (2005), Serena Williams (2012, 2013) and Swiatek (2022) — but Kostyuk has now become the fifth.

The Rouen and Madrid champion now heads into Sunday with the momentum of a winning streak and a pair of titles ahead of facing Swiatek, the finest clay-court player of this era, aiming to reach the quarter-finals in Paris for the first time.

Having held a 40% win rate at Roland Garros before this year's tournament, Kostyuk, whose 2021 run to the fourth round was her finest showing, now bids to become a two-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist to match her 2024 Australian Open run.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Swiatek will have a thing or two to say about her in-form opponent as she bids to avoid her earliest French Open exit since her 2019 debut.

That appearance ended in the fourth round against Simona Halep, who dropped just one game against the young Pole en route to a quarter-final run.

Swiatek followed that with a run of four titles in five years heading into last year's tournament, where she chased a fourth consecutive crown only to fall to Aryna Sabalenka in the semis.

Back in her favourite playground on Philippe-Chatrier, the former world No. 1 is bidding to end her two-year drought without a clay title by clinching a fifth French Open triumph.

Despite dropping serve three times in Friday's win over Linette, Swiatek possibly produced her finest showing at this year's tournament, especially considering that the six-time Slam winner lost their previous meeting in Miami after taking the opening set.

Fresh off emulating Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Gabriela Sabatini, Conchita Martinez and Monica Seles to become the sixth woman in the Open Era to make the last 16 in her first eight French Open appearances, Swiatek now aims to advance to her seventh consecutive quarter-final in the French capital.

Tournament so far

Marta Kostyuk:

First round: vs. Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-2 6-3

Second round: vs. Katie Volynets 6-7[4] 6-3 6-3

Third round: vs. Viktorija Golubic 6-4 6-3

Iga Swiatek:

First round: vs. Emerson Jones 6-1 6-2

Second round: vs. Sara Bejlek 6-2 6-3

Third round: vs. Magda Linette 6-4 6-4

Head To Head

Cincinnati Open (2024) – Round of 16: Swiatek 6-2 6-2

Indian Wells Open (2024) – Semi-final: Swiatek 6-2 6-1

French Open (2021) – Round of 16: Swiatek 6-3 6-4

Swiatek has dominated her rivalry with Kostyuk, who has not taken a set off the Polish star in their previous meetings.

The four-time Slam winner has dropped just 14 games in those meetings, which include a 2021 French Open fourth-round match when the 24-year-old played the Ukrainian as defending champion.

Further matches between the pair have also gone the way of Swiatek, whose wins at Indian Wells and Cincinnati have demonstrated the world No. 3's superiority across multiple surfaces and conditions.

However, Kostyuk heads into their first meeting in two years as an undeniably different player and hopes her current momentum counts for something as she bids to take down the third seed in Paris.

We say: Swiatek to win in three sets

After previous one-sided tussles, Kostyuk’s current level means that another straightforward win for Swiatek is far from guaranteed.

That said, this surface is the Polish star’s favourite, and while the last two years have shown her vulnerability, the four-time champion is backed to reach another quarter-final in the French capital.