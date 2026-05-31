Preview: French Open: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Naomi Osaka - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 31 May 2026 02:05

One former world No. 1 takes on the current top player on the WTA Tour on Monday as Naomi Osaka takes on Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open fourth round.

While both women are four-time Grand Slam champions, Sabalenka has not exited a Major this early in four years since the 2022 Australian Open, and she seeks to keep that run going against a first-time fourth-round participant in Paris.

Match preview

Sabalenka entered the second Grand Slam of the year in mixed form, perhaps the strangest she has felt on tour in such a long time, having exited in the quarter-finals in Madrid and the third round in Rome.

Furthermore, the top seed faced the possibility of losing the No. 1 ranking to Elena Rybakina while the threat of defending champion Coco Gauff remained.

Fast forward six days, and Rybakina has been eliminated and so has Gauff, with the world No. 2 losing in the second round and the American exiting to Anastasia Potapova in the third.

The 28-year-old has faced no such threat of losing so far, having triumphed over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Elsa Jacquemot and Daria Kasatkina in straight sets.

Now up to 30-3 on the season, the top seed seeks a 31st win of 2026 and 26th overall in Paris (25-8) to reach the quarter-finals in the French capital at Osaka's expense to continue her impressive record of making the semi-finals or final in six consecutive Majors.

Osaka will have a thing or two to say about this, having broken new ground at Roland Garros with Saturday’s victory over 18-year-old American Iva Jovic.

Entering the third round with a 0-3 record in previous appearances at this stage, the four-time Grand Slam champion got the better of her teenage opponent with a 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-4 victory that lasted two hours and 58 minutes.

Aided by firing 12 aces during the contest, the Japanese star's 46 winners to Jovic's 28 underlined the fact that the match was on her racket, and her front-foot tennis style will undeniably challenge Sabalenka.

Having already pushed the Belarusian to three sets on clay this season, albeit losing to the world No. 1 in three, the world No. 16 will back herself to hurt the leading player's prospects of reaching another Grand Slam quarter-final.

That outcome will undoubtedly send shockwaves through the women's tour, but an Osaka with little to lose and one more or less playing with house money on her finest run in Paris looks to clinch another victory on Parisian soil.

Tournament so far

Aryna Sabalenka

First round: vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4 6-2

Second round: vs. Elsa Jacquemot 7-5 6-2

Third round: vs. Daria Kasatkina 6-0 7-5

Naomi Osaka:

First round: vs. Laura Siegemund 6-3 7-6(3)

Second round: vs. Donna Vekic 7-6(1) 6-4

Third round: vs. Iva Jovic 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 6-4

Head To Head

Madrid Open (2026) – Round of 16: Sabalenka 6-7(1) 6-3 6-2

Indian Wells Open (2026) – Round of 16: Sabalenka 6-2 6-4

US Open (2018) – Round of 16: Osaka 6-3 2-6 6-4

While Osaka beat Sabalenka in their first meeting on the WTA Tour en route to claiming the 2018 US Open title, the Belarusian has won the next two to overturn the loss in Flushing.

Both women have played out three-set matches either side of the current No. 1 player in the world notching a straightforward success over the former leading player in Indian Wells in March.

Since losing to Amanda Anisimova (No. 12) at Wimbledon last year, Sabalenka has claimed 13 consecutive Grand Slam wins over players outside the top 10, having secured nine wins on the trot against such opponents after falling to hard-hitting Madison Keys in the 2025 Australian Open decider.

We say: Sabalenka to win in two sets

Although Osaka pushed the world No. 1 to three sets in Madrid, Sabalenka’s comeback in the Spanish capital and her success over the Japanese star in Indian Wells highlighted the top seed’s superior level.

Considering the Belarusian's superiority on this surface, expect the No. 1-ranked player to improve her 2-1 head-to-head record in this rivalry to reach her 14th straight Slam quarter-final.