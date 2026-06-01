Preview: French Open: Rafael Jodar vs. Alexander Zverev - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Jun 2026 16:09

Tuesday at Roland Garros brings arguably the most in-form youngster together with the favourite for the French Open, as Rafael Jodar takes on third seed Alexander Zverev in the quarter-final.

The teen sensation roared back from two sets down to beat compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in Sunday’s last-16 match, setting up a first meeting on the ATP Tour with the German superstar, who dispatched Jesper de Jong in straight sets.

Match preview

While much of the attention has been on Joao Fonseca, owing to the Brazilian’s stunning wins over Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud, Jodar has built up a reputation during the clay swing.

Even though Spanish tennis has not had Carlos Alcaraz during this period, Jodar has stepped up magnificently, reaching the quarter-finals in Madrid and Rome before doing likewise in the French capital.

The 19-year-old’s latest success was his 19th win on the dirt this year, supplanting Jannik Sinner as the player with the most victories on the surface, and the French Open debutant carries that momentum into Tuesday’s contest with the highest-ranked seed left in the men’s draw.

Having pushed Sinner in Madrid just over a month ago, the fast-rising teenager has shown his undeniable quality and competence at this level, with his turnaround against Carreno Busta showcasing his battling qualities.

Jodar trailed by two sets heading into the third, but he roared back to claim a 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win in three hours and 41 minutes, thus joining Fonseca and Jakub Mensik to make up the three U21 players in this year's last eight, the first time this has happened in the current century.

Up next for the teen sensation is the new favourite for the second Grand Slam of the season, whose eyes must have lit up following the events of the past few days.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

While Zverev may not openly admit to this, the third seed might have been filled with glee upon seeing the losses suffered by Sinner, Djokovic and Ruud in the last three rounds, with the former pair multiple Slam winners and the Norwegian a three-time finalist at this level, two of which have come in Paris.

Admittedly, there is still much work ahead for the 2024 Roland Garros runner-up, especially as he sits in the difficult side of the draw on paper, but exits for his biggest threats enhance his chances of success.

Often criticised for getting in his own way by playing passive tennis in the biggest moments, the world No. 3 could not be painted with that brush on Sunday, as he hit 43 winners to De Jong's 19 en route to a 7-6[3], 6-4, 6-1 triumph.

Although he entered the second Major of 2026 on the back of a fourth-round exit in Rome, previous Masters 1000 events brought about three semi-final runs in Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo before he reached the championship match in Madrid.

Entering his sixth consecutive French Open quarter-final, the German, who is 17-4 on clay in 2026, aims to secure an 18th triumph to advance to a fifth semi-final in six years in the French capital.

Tournament so far

Rafael Jodar:

First round: vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-1 6-0 6-4

Second round: vs. James Duckworth 6-1 6-7(5) 6-4 7-5

Third round: vs. Alex Michelsen 7-6(2) 6-7(5) 4-6 6-3 6-3

Fourth round: vs. Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2

Alexander Zverev:

First round: vs. Benjamin Bonzi 6-3 6-4 6-2

Second round: vs. Tomas Machac 6-4 6-2 6-2

Third round: vs. Quentin Halys 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-2

Fourth round: vs. Jesper De Jong 7-6(3) 6-4 6-1

Head To Head

Zverev and Jodar will face off for the first time on the ATP Tour, with the victor seeking a semi-final berth in Paris.

While the 24-time ATP champion has yet to claim a title this season, the teenager went all the way in Marrakech in April and has since thrived in big tournaments in Madrid, Rome and the French Open.

Still, he holds a mixed record against top-10 opponents, although his win over Alex de Minaur in Madrid is sandwiched by losses to Taylor Fritz and Sinner at Delray Beach and in the Spanish capital, respectively.

Zverev, interestingly, enters Tuesday having not lost to a player outside the top 20 since February, and he aims to extend his 22-match winning streak against such opponents.

We say: Zverev to win in five sets

Zverev is given stick for playing within himself in the huge moments, but even the German superstar will push not to sabotage his prospects of a maiden Grand Slam title.

While he is not expected to have it all his way on Tuesday, the third seed ought to come through a titanic battle against his teenage opponent, thus setting up a last-four meeting with Mensik or Fonseca.