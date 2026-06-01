Preview: French Open: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Flavio Cobolli - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Jun 2026 20:23 , Last updated: 01 Jun 2026 20:26

First-time Roland Garros quarter-finalists Felix Auger-Aliassime and Flavio Cobolli clash on Wednesday for a place in the semi-finals.

The Canadian made history with Monday's straightforward win over Alejandro Tabilo, becoming the third non-European among active players after Kei Nishikori and Alex de Minaur to reach the last eight of all Slams, and he will take on in-form Cobolli for a spot in the semis.

Match preview

For an hour and a half, Auger-Aliassime seemed to be locked in a battle with Tabilo on Court Philippe-Chatrier, only for the Canadian to raise his level for a 6-3, 7-5, 6-1 victory.

The fourth seed was undeniably a beneficiary of serving incredibly well for the two-hour six-minute contest, firing a staggeringly high 17 aces against the Chilean left-hander and accounting for 43.6% of his winners.

Also clinical on Tabilo's serve, Auger-Aliassime converted five of the six chances he created, while he stayed solid to shut out all three opportunities that his opponent fashioned.

Monday's win means that the nine-time ATP champion has now completed the set of quarter-finals at the Majors, having previously reached the last eight in Australia (2022), Wimbledon (2021) and the United States (2021, 2025).

Now, the men's second seed seeks a maiden semi-final appearance in Paris and third overall after two appearances in New York at Cobolli's expense.

© Iconsport / Ewan Gavet

Beating the Italian No. 2 will require a top showing especially as the 10th seed has shown admirable consistency on clay this season.

Although the 24-year-old had previously never progressed past the third round in the French capital, he has broken new ground this year by reaching the last eight and matching his 2025 Wimbledon run.

Having claimed three straight-set wins, including beating top-20 opponent Learner Tien in the third round, the world No. 14 let one slip against Zachary Svajda on Monday, albeit in a tie-break.

Nonetheless, Cobolli could not be denied a 6-2, 6-3, 6-7(3), 7-6(5) victory to take him into another clay-court quarter-final, following similar runs in Munich and Madrid before the second Major of 2026.

While he ultimately reached the final in Munich, the 24-year-old fell to Alexander Zverev in the Spanish capital, and he hopes for a positive outcome on Wednesday to extend his winning run over the Canadian No 1.

Tournament so far

Felix Auger-Aliassime:

First round: vs. Daniel Altmaier 4-6 6-4 4-6 6-1 7-6(7)

Second round: vs. Roman Andres Burruchaga 4-6 6-0 7-5 6-1

Third round: vs. Brandon Nakashima 5-7 6-1 7-6(4) 7-6(1)

Fourth round: vs. Alejandro Tabilo 6-3 7-5 6-1

Flavio Cobolli:

First round: vs. Andrea Pellegrino 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 6-3

Second round: vs. Wu Yibing 6-4 6-4 6-4

Third round: vs. Learner Tien 6-2 6-2 6-3

Fourth round: vs. Zachary Svajda 6-2 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(5)



Head To Head

Canada Masters (2024) - Round of 64: Cobolli 6-3 6-2

Acapulco (2024) - Round of 32: Cobolli 2-6 6-3 6-2

Even though Wednesday's match will be their first in two years, Cobolli heads into the encounter aware of his 2-0 lead in their ATP Tour meetings.

Both match-ups were on outdoor hard courts, with the Italian claiming a comeback success in Acapulco before dropping just five games in their rematch a few months later, beating Auger-Aliassime on Canadian soil.

Although Cobolli has a disappointing career record against the top 10 (2-8) in the last year or so, both wins have notably come during the current clay season after he beat Zverev in Munich and Daniil Medvedev in Madrid.

We say: Auger-Aliassime to win in four sets

Auger-Aliassime's serve should once again prove decisive, allowing him to dictate on the clay and keep Cobolli under constant scoreboard pressure.

While the Italian's resilience will likely earn him a foothold, the Canadian's firepower may ultimately secure a four-set victory, ending his losing run against the 10th seed.