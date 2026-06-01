Preview: French Open: Anna Kalinskaya vs. Maja Chwalinska - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Jun 2026 22:11

Fresh off becoming the sixth qualifier to reach the Roland Garros quarter-final since 2000, Maja Chwalinska takes on Anna Kalinskaya on Wednesday for a place in the semi-finals.

The Polish player took down home hope Diane Parry in straight sets to set up a first tour-level match-up with her Russian opponent, who survived against Anastasia Potapova to reach a maiden French Open quarter-final.

Match preview

Kalinskaya could hardly believe her eyes after defeating Potapova for the third time on the tour, having twice denied her opponent when she served for the match.

Also down 4-1 in the 10-point tiebreak in the decider, the Russian claimed nine of the following 12 points against her short-fused opponent to notch a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(7) win in two hours and 49 minutes.

The 22nd seed had barely pulled up trees in the French capital prior to this year's tournament, where she held a 1-4 record, but the 27-year-old has now secured four wins on the spin to reach her maiden quarter-final in Paris, emulating her 2024 run to the last eight in Australia.

Having never reached the quarters at any big clay-court event — Grand Slam and WTA 1000s — the 27-year-old's triumph on Monday was effectively her biggest success on the dirt.

Now she seeks an even more significant victory on Wednesday to reach her maiden Grand Slam semi-final at her Polish opponent's expense.

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

Chwalinska had never experienced life in the French capital before this year’s tournament, but the qualifier has now won seven on the trot, including three matches in qualifying.

Strikingly, the world No 114 has dropped just one set during that run, coming in the third round against Maria Sakkari, whom she beat 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the last 16.

Facing a home player on Monday was supposed to unnerve the left-hander, but the 24-year-old's serving consistency meant that Parry barely got a sniff as the qualifier sealed a 6-3, 6-2 success on Philippe-Chatrier.

With minimal pressure on the Pole, who would have bitten anyone who offered her a quarter-final spot pre-tournament, she aims to claim one more victory to head into the event's last four.

With four-time champion Iga Swiatek no longer in the draw after her fourth-round elimination, Chwalinska is flying the Polish flag in the last eight.

Now the southpaw hopes to make herself and her nation proud by surging to the semi-finals on the Paris clay.

Tournament so far

Anna Kalinskaya:

First round: vs. Lois Boisson 6-2 6-2

Second round: vs. Alina Korneeva 7-6[2] 6-4

Third round: vs. Camilia Osorio 6-3 0-6 6-2

Fourth round: vs. Anastasia Potapova 6-4 2-6 7-6[10-7]

Maja Chwalinska:

First round: vs. Qinwen Zheng 6-4 6-0

Second round: vs. Elise Mertens 6-4 6-0

Third round: vs. Maria Sakkari 1-6 6-3 6-2

Fourth round: vs. Diane Parry 6-3 6-2

Head To Head

Kalinskaya and Chwalinska will be facing off for the first time on the WTA Tour, with the winner advancing to the semi-finals in the French capital.

Kalinskaya has a winning 24-16 record against left-handers, with 17 of those wins coming against southpaws outside the top 100.

However, her last such opponent got the better of the former world No 11, with the Russian losing to Sara Bejlek on the clay courts of Madrid two years ago.

We say: Kalinskaya to win in three sets

While she is not a seasoned participant at this stage of leading events, Kalinskaya’s marginally superior experience of deep runs on tour could just tilt a tight encounter in her favour, with the Russian’s heavier weight of shot eventually wearing down the qualifier.

Chwalinska should still land her punches on return, but Kalinskaya’s cleaner hitting in the key moments may tell in a gritty win.