Preview: French Open: Flavio Cobolli vs. Alexander Zverev - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 06 Jun 2026 08:44

Alexander Zverev and Flavio Cobolli stand on the brink of a maiden Grand Slam triumph on Sunday as the pair battle for the Roland Garros title.

While Cobolli is preparing for his first Slam final, Zverev has known only disappointment at this stage throughout his career, losing all three of his previous appearances, but he hopes to end that run and make history on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Match preview

Four years on from suffering a season-ending ankle injury during a thrilling semi-final clash with Rafael Nadal, and two years after falling one set short in the title match against Carlos Alcaraz, it feels fitting that Zverev will have another shot at Grand Slam glory on Philippe-Chatrier.

The German star returns to a venue that has brought him two of his most chastening setbacks, but he has a prime opportunity to make amends.

The 24-time ATP champion has carried the burden of expectation since the opening week in Paris, well aware that the leading favourites, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, exited on consecutive days.

World No. 1 Sinner was beaten after his body broke down in the first week in Paris, where he was the resounding favourite, while Djokovic lost to Joao Fonseca after claiming the opening two sets.

Aware that he was the highest-ranked seed left in the draw, the German star has not looked overwhelmed in the slightest; if anything, he has kept doing the right things on court: playing front-foot tennis, keeping his emotions in check and punishing weaknesses in his opponents.

Friday’s 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Jakub Mensik was Zverev’s 44th at Roland Garros, moving him level with David Ferrer for the most match wins secured without ever lifting the trophy in Paris.

Now, he will hope to notch a 45th triumph on Sunday to finally get the monkey of never winning a Grand Slam off his back.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Facing Cobolli presents a distinct test, especially considering that the Italian has already got the better of Zverev earlier this year.

The young Italian inflicted a rare clay-court defeat on the world No. 3 on the German's home turf in Munich, dropping just six games en route to a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

Although the 24-year-old could not repeat that feat at the Madrid Masters, he heads into his maiden Grand Slam final knowing he has what it takes to beat the favourite on clay.

While supporters were denied a historic all-Italian semi-final on Friday following Matteo Arnaldi’s late withdrawal due to illness, that unfortunate turn of events should prove to be Cobolli’s gain as a fresh 10th seed aims to stun the three-time Slam finalist.

Fresh from emulating Adriano Panatta, Matteo Berrettini and Sinner to become the fourth Italian man to reach a Major final in the Open Era, the world No. 14 hopes to succeed where Sinner failed last year to become his nation’s first player since Panatta in 1976 to triumph in Paris.

Tournament so far

Flavio Cobolli:

First round: vs. Andrea Pellegrino 6-4 7-6(4) 6-3

Second round: vs. Wu Yibing 6-4 6-4 6-4

Third round: vs. Learner Tien 6-2 6-2 6-3

Fourth round: vs. Zachary Svajda 6-2 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(5)

Quarter-final: vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4

Semi-final: vs. Matteo Arnaldi walkover

Alexander Zverev:

First round: vs. Benjamin Bonzi 6-3 6-4 6-2

Second round: vs. Tomas Machac 6-4 6-2 6-2

Third round: vs. Quentin Halys 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-2

Fourth round: vs. Jesper De Jong 7-6(3) 6-4 6-1

Quarter-final: vs. Rafael Jodar 7-6[3] 6-1 6-3

Semi-final: vs. Jakub Mensik 7-5 6-2 3-6 6-3

Head To Head

Madrid Open (2026) - Quarter-final: Zverev 6-1 6-4

Munich Open (2026) - Semi-final: Cobolli 6-3 6-3

Halle Open (2025) - Quarter-final: Zverev 6-4 7-6(6)

French Open (2025) - Third round: Zverev 6-2 7-6(4) 6-1

Zverev leads Cobolli 3-1 in their head-to-head ahead of Sunday's Roland Garros final, which will be their third meeting of 2026 and fifth overall.

The German star holds a 2-1 edge on clay, although Cobolli's only victory came in Munich this year, where the world No. 14 claimed a straight-sets win in the tournament's semi-finals.

However, Zverev quickly exacted revenge on the clay courts of Madrid, where he dropped just five games en route to a 6-1, 6-4 victory over the Italian No. 3.

Notably, Cobolli has won more tour-level titles than the world No. 3 over the last year, even if the 24-time ATP champion has not been short of opportunities, having gone 0-3 in title matches in the last 52 weeks, losing to Taylor Fritz in Stuttgart and twice to Jannik Sinner in Vienna and Madrid.

The second seed's last title came on the clay courts of Munich in April 2025, but his 1-4 record in title matches since the start of 2025 — with three of those losses coming against Sinner — leaves much to be desired.

We say: Zverev to win in four sets

After several disappointments and near misses, surely this is Zverev's moment to finally win a Grand Slam.

The German superstar's tendency to retreat into passive tennis has not reared its ugly head during this fortnight, and the world No. 3 has looked businesslike and laser-focused in Paris from the outset of the tournament.

While it remains to be seen whether nerves overwhelm him on Sunday, his run to the title match suggests that he has them under control.

As such, we are backing a motivated Zverev to get the better of Cobolli and finally capture a previously elusive Slam on Philippe-Chatrier.