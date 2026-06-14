Preview: Cameron Norrie vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina - Queen's Club Championship prediction, form, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 14 Jun 2026 17:21

Round of 32 action at the Queen’s Club Championship will conclude with a top clash on the men’s draw as Cameron Norrie faces the fourth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for the third time on Monday.

Norrie exited the French Open in the opening round versus Adolfo Daniel Vallejo in a walkover 6-7 (7-9) 0-2, while the Spaniard lost in the second round of that tournament to Thiago Agustin Tirante 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 1-6 3-6.

Match preview

After a disappointing few tournaments on the ATP tour, Cameron Norrie will aim to turn things around in front of a home crowd at the Queen’s Club.

He will be seeking a little redemption this time around, having exited the singles draw of this tournament last year in three sets to Jakub Mensik.

The 2021 finalist at this event has been ousted from his last three singles tournaments on tour in his opening match, and is seeking a place in the last 16 for the first time since the Geneva Open last month.

At that event, he had a bye to advance beyond the round of 32, while he has won his last two matches on the singles tour at that stage, with the last one coming against Tirante at this year’s Madrid Open.

This upcoming match will be his first on grass this year, with the South African-born player winning 84% of his service games on that surface in 2025.

Across all surfaces in 2026, the 2022 Wimbledon semi-finalist has 133 aces and has been able to win 70% of his first serve points.

© Imago

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will hope to turn around his season when he opens his Queen’s Club Championship campaign on Monday.

The Spaniard has undergone some disappointing results of late, failing to make it beyond the round of 32 in four of his last five singles events.

This will be his first singles match on grass this year, getting to the round of 32 on that surface at Wimbledon in 2025.

His previous appearance on grass was at the 2025 Eastbourne Open last June, where he reached the semi-finals, where Taylor Fritz beat him in three sets.

For the year, the 2021 French Open quarter-finalist has won 69% of his first-serve points and 82% of his service games on all surfaces, though, like Norrie, this upcoming match is his first on grass in 2026.

Meanwhile, Davidovich Fokina has converted 41% of his break points this year and saved 65% of his as well.

Head To Head

US Open (2020) - Round of 32: Davidovich Fokina wins 7-6 4-6 6-2 6-1

ATP Masters Rome (2021) - Round of 32: Davidovich Fokina wins 6-2 6-3

When these two first met at Flushing Meadows six years ago, Norrie hit twice as many aces as Davidovich Fokina (8-4), though the latter converted six of his break point opportunities while his opponent had only three.

In Italy, a year later, Davidovich Fokina overcame five double faults while winning 75% of his first serve points to win in straight sets.

We say: Davidovich Fokina to win in three sets

While neither has made many deep runs on tour of late, we trust the Spaniard's serve and stamina will propel him to what we anticipate will be a narrow victory.