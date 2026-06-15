Preview: Tommy Paul vs. Botic van de Zandschulp - Queen's Club Championship prediction, form, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 15 Jun 2026 23:28

With a place in the quarter-finals of the Queen’s Club Championship up for grabs, Tommy Paul will square off against Botic van de Zandschulp for a third time on Wednesday.

On Monday, the American got past Zachary Svajda in straight sets 7-5 6-3, while Van de Zandschulp defeated Harry Wendelken 6-4 7-6 (7-5).

Match preview

After a close opening set versus Svajda, Tommy Paul broke that match open in the second, advancing into the last 16.

His serve was overpowering throughout that match as he recorded 15 aces with a mere three double faults to advance.

The winner of this event in 2024 is hoping to make the quarter-finals of a singles tournament on tour for the sixth time this year after losing in the final of the Munich Open in May.

Paul won 87% of his first serves in his opening match of this tournament, while converting two of his three break point opportunities.

For the year, he has hit well over 200 aces and won more than 80% of his service games across all surfaces.

While he has won just over 20% of his return games in 2026, he has also converted more than 40% of his break-point opportunities.

© Imago

Botic van de Zandschulp got his Queen’s Club tournament off to a good start, advancing beyond the round of 32 for the first time since 2022.

He reached the semi-finals of the event that year, and on Wednesday, he can get to the last eight of a singles event on tour for the first time since the Bucharest Open in March, when he made it into the final four.

In his match on Monday, the Dutchman hit eight aces and won 82% of his first serves to claim a deserved victory.

Meanwhile, he converted two of his nine break point opportunities and won the only tie break of that encounter.

On grass this year, the 30-year-old has won over 65% of his service games despite winning just over 40% of his second serves.

That said, he has won more than 40% of his second-serve return points and over 60% of his first-serve points on grass in 2026.

Tournament so far

Tommy Paul:

First round: vs. Zachary Svajda 7-5 6-3

Botic van de Zandschulp:

First round: vs. Harry Wendelken 6-4 7-6 (7-5)

Head To Head

Davis Cup (2023) - Round Robin: Van de Zandschulp wins 7-6 6-2

ATP Masters Paris (2023) - Round of 32: Van de Zandschulp wins 6-4 2-6 6-3

The last time these two met was in Paris three years ago, when Van de Zandschulp won despite conceding nine aces, with the Dutchman winning 77% of his second serves and his opponent only 43% of his.

We say: Paul to win in three sets

Tommy Paul knows what it takes to do well at this tournament, and his serve will be a handful for Van de Zandschulp, who does not play as well when he is on the run.