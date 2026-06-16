Preview: Hamad Medjedovic vs. Ugo Humbert - Queen's prediction, form, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 16 Jun 2026 19:49

In a rematch from the 2025 Marseille Open final, Hamad Medjedovic and Ugo Humbert will square off for a place in the Queen’s Club Championship quarter-finals on Thursday.

In his last match, the Serbian won two close sets versus Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-4) to advance, while Humbert got past Marin Cilic 7-5 6-3.

Match preview

One of the biggest upsets on the men’s draw this year occurred on Monday when Hamad Medjedovic overcame some huge odds to defeat Rinderknech.

Despite giving up 16 aces to the sixth-seeded Frenchman at this event, the 22-year-old found a way to win thanks to his consistency while on serve.

He won 80% of his first serves throughout the match and 70% of his second ones, which made up for the fact that he did not register a single break point.

A win on Thursday would mark the third time in 2026 that he reaches the last eight of a singles event on the ATP tour, after making it to the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open in April.

Medjedovic has not made it beyond the last 16 in an ATP singles tournament on grass since last year’s Mallorca Open, when he got to the quarter-finals and was eliminated by Felix Auger-Aliassime.

For the year, the Serbian has won over 70% of his first serve points, while hitting more than 150 aces across all surfaces so far.

© Imago

Ugo Humbert began his Queen’s Club Championship campaign well, showing plenty of poise and power against the experienced Cilic.

The Frenchman’s serve was particularly potent in that match as he registered 18 aces against the former Grand Slam champion, with just three double faults.

Humbert's first serve proved to be a massive weapon, as the Metz-born player won 89% of his first serves and converted two of his four break-point opportunities.

With a victory on Thursday, he would reach the quarter-finals of a singles event for the first time since the Hamburg Open in Germany last month.

On grass for the year, the 27-year-old has won over 80% of his first serve points and managed to win more than 90% of his service games overall.

At the same time, he has converted 60% of his break-point opportunities on grass this year and saved 67% of his break points.

Tournament so far

Hamad Medjedovic:

First round: vs. Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (7-5) 7-6

Ugo Humbert:

First round: vs. Marin Cilic 7-5 6-3

Head To Head

Marseille Open (2025) - Final: Humbert wins 7-6 6-4

With the home crowd behind him in France last year, Humbert hit 13 aces against his Serbian opponent and won 74% of his service points overall to win that tournament.

We say: Humbert to win in two sets

Medjedovic escaped his opening match despite struggling to contain his opponent's serve throughout the encounter.

It is doubtful he will be able to do the same against Humbert, who has an even better serve than Rinderknech, while his movement and forehand will be just as tough for the Serbian to contain.