Preview: Tommy Paul vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina - Queen's Club Championship prediction, form, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 18 Jun 2026 17:52

In a rematch from this year’s Australian Open, Tommy Paul will square off with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Queen’s Club Championship quarter-finals on Friday.

On Thursday, Paul ousted Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets 7-6 (7-5) 6-3, while his upcoming Spanish opponent defeated Corentin Moutet 6-4 6-3.

Match preview

Tommy Paul is three wins away from regaining his Queen’s Club title after another solid all-around performance in the round of 16.

The 2024 winner of this event has yet to lose a set in the tournament this year, while hitting a combined 22 aces so far.

In addition to that, the American has played relatively error-free at the 2026 Queen’s Club Championship, registering a mere five double faults combined in his two contests.

Friday will mark his sixth appearance in the last eight of a singles tournament this year, with Paul advancing beyond that stage on five occasions.

Paul has been extremely sharp on his first serves in the 2026 tournament, winning 77% of his first-serve points on Thursday and 87% in his previous match.

For the year, he has won over 80% of his service games across all surfaces and only given up two break points in the Queen’s Club Championship this time around.

© Imago

Two years on from his round of 32 exit in this tournament, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has grown a lot as he plays in a quarter-final for the third time on tour in 2026.

Only once in those last two events has had advanced beyond the last eight, getting to the semi-finals of the Adelaide Open in January.

Like Paul, the 27-year-old has kept the errors to a minimum at this Queen’s Club Championship, committing just two double faults overall this year.

At the same time, he has converted four break-point opportunities in each of his two matches played while only allowing a total of three.

So far in the event this year, he has won over 70% of his first-serve points, while he only conceded one ace versus Moutet on Thursday.

In 2026, he has hit over 100 aces and won more than 80% of his service games, both of which have served him well at the Queen’s Club Championship this year.

Tournament so far

Tommy Paul:

Round of 32: vs. Zachary Svadja 7-5 6-3

Round of 16: Botic van de Zandschulp 7-6 (7-5) 6-3

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina:

Round of 32: vs. Cameron Norrie 7-6 (8-6) 6-2

Round of 16: vs. Corentin Moutet 6-4 6-3

Head To Head

Australian Open (2023) - Round of 64: Paul wins 6-2 2-6 6-7 6-3 6-4

Miami Open (2023) - Round of 32: Paul wins 6-3 7-5

US Open (2023) - Round of 32: Paul wins 6-1 6-0 3-6 6-3

Australian Open (2025) - Round of 16: Paul wins 6-1 6-1 6-1

Australian Open (2026) - Round of 32: 6-1 6-1 retired

Three years ago, when these two first faced each other, Paul needed just over two hours to eliminate his Spanish counterpart, hitting seven aces while winning 80% of his first-serve points.

Later that year in Miami, the American converted four break point opportunities and only committed seven unforced errors, while Davidovich Fokina registered 26.

Their final meeting of 2023 saw another triumph for Paul at a Grand Slam event, as he had 15 aces and converted 75% of his break points.

The second time these two faced off at the Aussie Open a year ago, Paul took control of the match after winning the opening set tiebreaker, capturing 79% of his first-serve points overall.

Before having to retire in his last meeting against Paul, Davidovich Fokina hit four double faults, with the American winning 90% of his first-serve points to advance.

We say: Paul to win in three sets

While Davidovich Fokina has come a long way, we trust the power and experience of Paul will get him through on a surface that he seems quite comfortable playing on.