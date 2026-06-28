Preview: Taylor Townsend vs. Iga Swiatek - Wimbledon prediction, form

By Joel Lefevre | 28 Jun 2026 17:53

Beginning on Tuesday, Iga Swiatek defends her Wimbledon crown on the ladies' side as she opens the 2026 event against Taylor Townsend.

The American is coming off an opening round exit at the French Open against Coco Gauff 4-6 0-6, while Swiatek was ousted from Roland Garros in the last 16 by Marta Kostyuk, 5-7 1-6.

Match preview

Taylor Townsend will hope to make a name for herself at the All England Club despite what has been a tough year for her on the Grand Slam circuit.

She has yet to duplicate or better her round of 16 showing at the last US Open, exiting both major tournaments this year on the singles draw in the opening round.

A win for her on Tuesday would mark the first time that she ever advances beyond her opening match at a Wimbledon singles event, having lost to American Sofia Kenin at this stage last year.

In two of her last three singles events on tour, the 30-year-old has been ousted in her opening match, not winning a single set in both of those defeats.

The three-time Grand Slam doubles winner has won 68.3% of her first serves in 2026 while winning 72.7% of her service games overall on the singles draw.

While she has won a mere 28.9% of her return games across all surfaces this year, Townsend has managed to convert a respectable 41% of her break points.

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The long journey towards a second consecutive Wimbledon crown begins for Swiatek on Tuesday, a player we have become accustomed to seeing in the latter stages of a Grand Slam singles event.

She has made it to the quarter-finals or further in six of her last seven major singles tournaments, with her worst showing over that stretch being a fourth-round exit at Roland Garros earlier this year.

In her career at the All England Club, the Polish star has only exited this tournament once after her opening match, when Viktorija Golubic beat her in straight sets in 2019.

Swiatek's aggressive all-court style has seen her advance beyond her opening match in all but one singles event on tour this year, with Magda Linette beating her at the Miami Open in March.

In 2026, she has won 66.8% of her first serves and 71.2% of her service games across all surfaces so far.

Swiatek’s return game has fared well, as she has converted 50.3% of her break-point opportunities this year while winning 48.4% of her return games.

We say: Swiatek to win in two sets

Grand Slams are usually when we see the best version of Swiatek, and while Townsend has beaten three top-10 players on tour before, she has struggled to compete with the best women’s players in major tournaments.