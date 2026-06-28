Preview: Stanislas Warinka vs. Matteo Berrettini - Wimbledon prediction, form

By Joel Lefevre | 28 Jun 2026 17:48

Tuesday may be the last time we see Stanislas Wawrinka compete at Wimbledon as he opens the singles draw by facing Matteo Berrettini for the first time.

The two-time quarter-finalist at the All England Club is coming off an opening-round loss at the French Open in May, 3-6 6-3 3-6 4-6 to Jesper de Jong, while Berrettini had to retire in the last eight of that tournament against Matteo Arnaldi.

Match preview

Beginning on Tuesday, Stan Wawrinka will hope he has one last great run left in him at Wimbledon as he seeks to capture the only Grand Slam that has eluded him in his career with 2026 being the final time he competes at this event.

A three-time major tournament winner, the Swiss player has been a shadow of his former self at Grand Slams of late, losing four of his last five opening matches at major tournaments.

That said, he has won four of his last five opening matches at Wimbledon but was absent from the tournament last year.

In only two of his last seven singles tournaments has he won his first match, defeating Alex Michelsen in straight sets at the Geneva Open last month.

A part of his poor form in major tournaments of late has been his recurring injuries, along with a series of bad starts, not winning the opening set at a major tournament since his first match at the 2024 French Open.

For the year, he has won over 80% of his service games across all surfaces while capturing more than 75% of his first serve points.

© Iconsport / Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS

Another player looking to recapture his magic at the All England Club is Matteo Berrettini, who struggled at Wimbledon last year.

The Italian has made it beyond the first round in two of his last three appearances at Wimbledon but lost his opener in 2025 to Kamil Majchrzak in five sets.

That is one of only two times this decade that he has exited a major tournament after his first match, while he has won three of his five opening sets at a Grand Slam event this year.

Berrettini is the first Italian man to reach the quarter-finals or better in all four majors, while the 2021 finalist at this event is hoping to become the second men's player from his country to capture this event after Jannik Sinner last year.

In three of his last four singles tournaments, he has advanced beyond his opening encounter, with his only first match exit over that stretch being against Dino Prizmic at the ATP Masters Madrid.

For the year, Berrettini has won over 80% of his service games and saved 67% of his break points, some encouraging numbers heading into this tournament.

We say: Berrettini to win in four sets

Wawrinka has had a great career, but at 41, he does not appear to have the strength and stamina to keep up with a player like Berrettini, and we expect the Italians’ shot making ability will eventually carry him through.