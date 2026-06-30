Preview: Wimbledon: Barbora Krejcikova vs. Mirra Andreeva - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Jun 2026 06:12

There may be 11 years between Barbora Krejcikova and Mirra Andreeva, but both women face off in Wednesday's second round at Wimbledon, aware of what it takes to win a Grand Slam.

While Krejcikova is a former victor here, Andreeva arrives at the third Slam of 2026 fresh off her Roland Garros victory, and she aims to extend her eight-match winning streak at Majors.

Match preview

After a torrid run of injuries and illness, Krejcikova heads into the Championships following a strong run to the Libema Open final in Den Bosch.

Although illness forced the Czech player to withdraw before the final against Robin Montgomery, it was notable that the 30-year-old reached her first tour-level title match in two years.

That previous run came at Wimbledon in 2024, when the former world No. 2 defeated Jasmine Paolini in nearly two hours to secure a second singles major win.

The 30-year-old's title defence at SW19 did not go to plan 12 months ago, as physical issues left her in less than ideal shape after missing the first four months of tennis.

While this year's previous Slams did not bode well for her prospects against Hannah Klugman on Monday, the former champion's 6-1, 6-4 victory means she has already outdone tournament-opening exits in Australia and Paris by reaching the second round in London.

The Czech player's win was her 16th overall at the Championships, where she holds a 16-4 record in her sixth appearance.

© Iconsport

Having ensured she avoids another first-round exit, she will face a motivated opponent in Andreeva, who has already broken new ground with her French Open success.

The teenage sensation may have benefitted from a chaotic Roland Garros, which produced a surfeit of shocks en route, with leading players on both tours ultimately claiming the titles.

Andreeva, though, came into the third Slam of the year after just one pre-Wimbledon tournament in Bad Homburg, where she was beaten by Ekaterina Alexandrova in two sets.

The Russian teenager's finest results may come at Roland Garros, but she has reached the second week in two of three Championships in 2023 and 2026, either side of 2024's second round.

A hard-fought 7-5, 6-4 first-round win over Magda Linette revealed some competitive rust, especially on serve, as the French Open champion double-faulted seven times during the one-hour, 47-minute victory.

Now, she heads into Wednesday, aiming to avoid her earliest Grand Slam exit since the 2024 US Open, when she was eliminated in the second round.

Tournament so far

Barbora Krejcikova:

First round: vs. Hannah Klugman 6-1 6-4

Mirra Andreeva:

First round: vs. Magda Linette 7-5 6-4

Head To Head

Ningbo Open (2024) - Quarter-final: Andreeva 7-6 3-2 ret.

Australian Open (2024) - Fourth round: Krejcikova 4-6 6-3 6-2

China Open (2023) - Round of 64: Andreeva 6-2 6-2

Wimbledon (2023) - Second round: Andreeva 6-3 4-0 ret.

Andreeva and Krejcikova have met four times on the women's tour, with the Russian player leading 3-1.

Wednesday's encounter will be a rematch of their 2023 second-round meeting, which the teenager won, albeit after Krejcikova retired.

While the Czech player secured a comeback win over the teenager at the 2024 Australian Open, another retirement in their most recent encounter extended Andreeva's lead.

As such, it is noteworthy that both players are tied 1-1 in completed matches, even if the Russian player holds the overall edge.

We say: Andreeva to win in three sets

Given the physical challenges that have plagued Krejcikova over the past 18 months or so, backing her carries risks.

With her run to the Libema Open final, coupled with Andreeva's limited grass-court match action this year, the Czech is backed to notch a set.

Nonetheless, the teenager is likely to secure a win and reach another third round at the Championships.