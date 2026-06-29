Preview: Tatjana Maria vs. Iva Jovic - Wimbledon prediction, form

By Joel Lefevre | 29 Jun 2026 20:30

In a matchup of youth versus experience, Tatjana Maria and Iva Jovic will square off in second-round action at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old German eliminated Yulia Putintseva in her opener 6-4 6-4, while Jovic defeated Jaqueline Cristian 7-6 (7-1) 6-0.

Match preview

After a series of early exits on the Grand Slam circuit, Tatjana Maria was finally able to break through in her opener at Wimbledon this time around.

A semi-finalist at the All England Club in 2022, she had lost her last five opening round matches at a major singles tournament before Monday, and on Wednesday will feature in a second-round Grand Slam affair for the first time since the 2024 Australian Open.

Should she emerge victorious in this match, Maria will advance into the third round of a Grand Slam singles event for the first time since her final four appearance at Wimbledon four years ago.

So far at the 2026 tournament, she has won 74% of her first serves while converting four of her 11 break-point opportunities.

She has played relatively error-free early on at the All England Club, registering just one double fault, while committing only 18 unforced errors so far.

For the year, she has won over 60% of her service games and more than 40% of her return points across all surfaces.

© Imago / Action Plus

Fresh off a series of strong performances at the Queen’s Club Championship, Iva Jovic will hope to announce her presence on the Grand Slam stage in England this year.

The 18-year-old got to the semi-finals of the recent Queen’s Club Championship and will feature in round two at Wimbledon for the very first time on Wednesday.

Ranked 16th on the women’s draw at this event, the American has won 82% of her first serve points in the tournament so far.

On Monday, she converted three of her seven break point opportunities while her aggressive nature paid off, winning 83% of her net points in her opening match.

The teenager has not lost a single second-round set in her two Grand Slam events this year, getting to round three of the French Open last month.

Overall, in 2026, Jovic has won over 70% of her service games while capturing over 65% of her first-serve points.

Tournament so far

Tatjana Maria:

First round: vs. Yulia Putintseva 6-4 6-4

Iva Jovic:

First round: Jaqueline Cristian 7-6 (7-1) 6-0

We say: Jovic to win in two sets

Jovic should be full of confidence given her recent performances on grass, and we trust that her speed and shot-making ability on that surface will carry her beyond round two for the very first time.