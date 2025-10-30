Sports Mole previews Saturday's WTA Finals round robin match between Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys, including predictions, form and their head-to-head record.

Nine years after her WTA Finals debut, Madison Keys returns to the year-end tournament as a Grand Slam champion, and she faces 2023 winner Iga Swiatek on Saturday.

The opening match of this year's event in Riyadh features two Grand Slam winners in Group Serena Williams, who will meet for the eighth time on the WTA Tour.

Match preview

You may question Keys’s motivation after she secured her first Grand Slam victory at the start of the year, eight years after losing to fellow American Sloane Stephens in the 2017 US Open final.

However, what cannot be denied is that the American woman unquestionably deserved her success Down Under, where she defeated three former Slam champions — Elena Rybakina, Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka — on her way to claiming the season’s first Major.

Saving match point against Swiatek in the semi-finals was one thing, but beating two-time defending champion Sabalenka in the title match was even more extraordinary, as she usurped the Belarusian in Melbourne, defeating the finest women's singles players on hard courts.

That victory proved to be what the world No. 7 needed to secure her place in Riyadh, consequently surpassing Amy Frazier's previous eight-year record for the longest gap between appearances in the WTA Finals.

Now, the fierce ball-striker aims to defeat someone she knows all too well as she seeks to begin her campaign positively on her return to the year-end event.

Swiatek is the opponent on the other side of the net, and the Polish superstar aims to exploit Keys, who has not played competitively since losing to Renata Zarazua at her home slam.

The world No. 2 has had a remarkably unpredictable year on the tour, losing her French Open dominance after falling to Sabalenka in the semi-finals, only to thrive on the lawns of Bad Homburg and SW19.

Only Jessica Pegula prevented Swiatek from securing the Bad Homburg-Wimbledon double this year, with the 24-year-old reaching the final of the former and notably winning the latter to secure her sixth Grand Slam.

Subsequently, there were titles in Cincinnati and Seoul, either side of reaching the US Open quarter-finals, where Amanda Anisimova ousted the 2023 Finals champion.

Now at 61-15 for the season, Swiatek enters this year's year-end event in Riyadh in contrasting form compared to last year.

The 25-time titleholder went into 2024's tournament following disappointment at the Olympics, a coaching change, and a failed doping test; 2025 initially produced mixed results, but the Pole has since claimed three titles to dispel those setbacks and enters the upcoming event as one of the favourites.

Head To Head

Madrid (2025) - Quarter-final: Swiatek 0-6 6-3 6-2

Australian Open (2025) - Semi-final: Keys 5-7 6-1 7-6(8)

Rome (2024) - Quarter-final: Swiatek 6-1 6-3

Madrid (2024) - Semi-final: Swiatek 6-1 6-3

Cincinnati (2022) - Round of 16: Keys 6-3 6-4

Indian Wells (2022) - Quarter-final: Swiatek 6-1 6-0

Rome (2021) - Round of 32: Swiatek 7-5 6-1

Swiatek leads Keys 5-2 in their head-to-head, though the American’s two victories have been on hard courts.

The most recent of the world No. 7’s wins was at this year’s Aussie Open, where the 30-year-old saved a match point before winning a high-quality semi-final.

Nearly defeating Swiatek in their very next meeting, Keys handed the Pole a first-set bagel in Madrid, only for the 24-year-old to respond in sets two and three to overturn the initial embarrassment.

The world No. 2 not only leads 3-2 for titles won this year but also significantly outshines the American in wins for 2025 — 61-15 to 27-13 — showcasing the 25-time titleholder’s year-long superiority.

We say: Swiatek to win in two sets

It is difficult to gauge Keys’s motivation and fitness level, given that her performances have gradually declined since her maiden Grand Slam victory and she has not competed since August.

Therefore, backing Swiatek to win the match is the safest choice for the opening contest in Riyadh.



