Preview: Wales vs France - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 13 Feb 2026 12:11 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 12:12

The reigning champions, France, head to Cardiff full of confidence, eager to build on a statement opening-weekend display against Ireland.

Meanwhile, a wounded Wales return home searching for pride, progress and a long-awaited victory in the Six Nations Championship.

Match preview

Wales arrive at the Principality Stadium off the back of a humbling defeat across the English border, with Steve Tandy overseeing a side in the middle of a 11-game losing streak in the Six Nations.

A 48-7 drubbing at the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham was evidence of a Welsh side still very much in transition, as they look to reassert themselves on the international stage once again.

Historically, Wales would relish this fixture as an opportunity for a backs-to-the-wall resurgence, yet Les Bleus are a team that they haven't beaten since the 2019 Rugby World Cup, losing seven consecutive games against their French counterparts.

Unsurprisingly, thousands of tickets for Sunday's game have remained unsold, with fans disenfranchised by what they have seen on the pitch of late.

© Iconsport / PA Images

France, by contrast, arrive in Cardiff with further momentum after dismantling Ireland in spectacular fashion, with head coach Fabien Galthie watching his side combine ruthless efficiency with breathtaking flair during one of the most dominant opening-round displays in recent memory.

The creative axis of Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert orchestrated proceedings with precision and clincal edge, pulling defensive strings and dictating tempo, while last season’s standout performer Louis Bielle-Biarrey once again showcased his lethal finishing ability with a brace.

Since the start of the Six Nations era, France have only ever managed to retain their crown as the northern hemisphere's best side once, but victory here will see them edge a step closer to achieving the feat that the eulogised side of 2006 and 2007 last did, ahead of their game against their Italian neighbours next weekend.

Although history suggests victories in Cardiff are rarely straightforward for France, last recording four successive wins on their Welsh travels in the 1980s, their current blend of youthful exuberance and seasoned leadership suggests they possess the composure and cutting edge required to continue their charge toward back-to-back titles.

Wales Six Nations form:

L

Wales form (all competitions):

WLWLLL

France Six Nations form:

W

France form (all competitions):

LLLWWW

Team News

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Wales have shuffled their pack ahead of the clash, with Leicester back-rower Olly Cracknell handed a first Six Nations start at number eight, prompting Aaron Wainwright to move to blindside and Alex Mann to switch to openside, while Rhys Carre and Tomas Francis return in the front row alongside captain Dewi Lake, with the second-row pairing of Dafydd Jenkins and Adam Beard remaining unchanged.

In the backline, Joe Hawkins returns at inside centre to reunite with club colleague Eddie James, as half-backs Tomos Williams and Dan Edwards continue to steer proceedings, and Louis Rees-Zammit lines up at full-back alongside wings Josh Adams and Ellis Mee, while Ryan Elias could make his first appearance since the autumn from the bench, which features a 5-3 forward-heavy split.

France have largely stuck with the side that demolished Ireland, with head coach Galthie making just two alterations, both in midfield, as uncapped Fabien Brau-Boirie and Émilien Gailleton replace the injured Yoram Moefana and Nicolas Depoortere.

France arrive as reigning champions and overwhelming favourites, buoyed by a dominant opening performance that also saw standout displays from Thomas Ramos and Mickael Guillard earn Player of the Match nominations.

Wales starting lineup: 15. Louis Rees-Zammit, 14. Ellis Mee, 13. Eddie James, 12. Joe Hawkins, 11. Josh Adams, 10. Dan Edwards, 9. Tomos Williams, 1. Rhys Carre, 2. Dewi Lake (c), 3. Tomas Francis, 4. Dafydd Jenkins, 5. Adam Beard, 6. Aaron Wainwright, 7. Alex Mann, 8. Olly Cracknell

Replacements: 16. Ryan Elias, 17. Nicky Smith, 18. Archie Griffin, 19. Ben Carter, 20. Taine Plumtree, 21. Kieran Hardy, 22. Jarrod Evans, 23. Mason Grady

France starting lineup: 15. Thomas Ramos, 14. Theo Attissogbe, 13. Émilien Gailleton, 12. Fabien Brau-Boirie, 11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10. Matthieu Jalibert, 9. Antoine Dupont (c), 1. Jean-Baptiste Gros, 2. Julien Marchand, 3. Dorian Aldegheri, 4. Charles Ollivon, 5. Mickael Guillard, 6. François Cros, 7. Oscar Jegou, 8. Anthony Jelonch

Replacements: 16. Maxime Lamothe, 17. Rodrigue Neti, 18. Régis Montagne, 19. Thibaud Flament, 20. Emmanuel Meafou, 21. Lenni Nouchi, 22. Baptiste Serin, 23. Noah Nene

We say: Wales 18-34 France

France head into this clash in far stronger form and with greater cohesion, while Wales are still rebuilding and looking for consistency at both ends of the pitch. The visitors’ attacking sharpness, with the added influence of Dupont, combined with their physical edge up front, should give them the upper hand.