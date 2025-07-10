Sports Mole previews Saturday's Test match between New Zealand and France, including predictions, team news and lineups.

Another blockbuster mid-year international is on the cards on Saturday when New Zealand and France resume their rivalry, this time under the lights of Wellington’s Sky Stadium.

The French will enter this match hungry for revenge this weekend after suffering a narrow 31-27 defeat in their first mid-year Test against the All Blacks in Dunedin just seven days ago.

Match preview

While New Zealand got their mid-year Test campaign off to a winning start last week, it was a far from convincing performance from the home team, who looked rusty following a lengthy break against a depleted French side.

The All Blacks took a 21-13 lead into half time and, despite struggling to shake off a determined and revamped Les Bleus outfit, managed to hold on for the win thanks to a clutch late penalty from Beauden Barrett.

Still, there were plenty of positives for Scott Robertson to take away, particularly the standout performance of Will Jordan, who shifted from full-back to wing in the opening minute after Sevu Reece’s injury.

Despite the early change, the Crusaders' star was electric throughout, racking up 120 metres, 14 carries, a try assist and two tries, and he could have secured a hat-trick but had one of his five-pointers disallowed in the second half.

The hosts are expected to lift their performance this weekend, but Wellington has not been a particularly favourable venue for them of late, having won only two of their eight matches here since 2007.

Meanwhile, much was made of Fabien Galthie’s decision to bring an understrength squad to New Zealand this month, but his side defied expectations, pushing the All Blacks hard and asking plenty of questions throughout the contest.

It was a clear reminder that a fired-up French side, regardless of their lineup, can trouble even the world’s best, as they edged the early momentum with Joris Segonds opening the scoring through a well-struck penalty.

Les Bleus’ standout performers were fullback Theo Attissogbe, who produced several brilliant saves under intense pressure from the All Blacks’ kicking game, while captain Gael Fickou was a steady, influential force throughout the match in which his side made 224 tackles to New Zealand’s 121.

The defeat last week ended the visitors’ three-match win streak over the mighty All Blacks and left them still in search of their first victory against this opponent in New Zealand since June 2009.

New Zealand form (all competitions): WWWLWW

France form (all competitions): WLWWWL

Team News

Robertson has made two enforced changes to his starting All Blacks lineup for the second Test against France, with Scott Barrett ruled out for the rest of the series and Ardie Savea stepping in as captain.

Barrett’s spot has been filled by Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu, who will pick up his 52nd Test cap, while the backline sees Caleb Clarke coming in for Reece, who is sidelined with a concussion sustained early in last week’s encounter.

Netherlands-born Fabien Holland will earn his second start alongside Tuipulotu in the lock pairing, while the front row remains unchanged with Codie Taylor making his 98th Test appearance, flanked by loosehead Ethan de Groot and tighthead Fletcher Newell.

Galthie’s matchday 23 for the second Test features five players fresh from the Top 14 final, including Pierre-Louis Barassi starting at inside centre in place of last week’s captain, Gael Fickou, alongside partner Nicolas Depoortere.

Only one forward remains from last week’s starting 15 in hooker Gaetan Barlot, who is also named captain, and he will be supported in the front row by loosehead prop Baptiste Erdocio and tighthead Georges-Henri Colombe.

In the heart of the pack, Joshua Brennan, son of former Ireland international Trevor Brennan, will earn his first Test cap after a stellar season with Toulouse, while Matthias Halagahu will also make his debut alongside him.

New Zealand starting lineup: 15 Will Jordan, 14 Rieko Ioane, 13 Billy Proctor, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Cam Roigard, 8 Christian Lio-Willie, 7 Ardie Savea (c), 6 Tupou Vaa’i, 5 Fabian Holland, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 3 Fletcher Newell, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Ollie Norris, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Samipeni Finau, 20 Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Timoci Tavatavanawai, 23 Damian McKenzie

France starting lineup: 15 Leo Barre, 14 Theo Attissogbe, 13 Nicolas Depoortere, 12 Pierre-Louis Barassi, 11 Emilien Gailleton, 10 Joris Segonds, 9 Nolann Le Garrec, 8 Esteban Abadie, 7 Jacobus Van Tonder, 6 Pierre Bochaton, 5 Matthias Halagahu, 4 Joshua Brennan, 3 Georges-Henri Colombe, 2 Gaetan Barlot (c), 1 Baptiste Erdocio

Replacements: 16 Pierre Bourgarit, 17 Paul Mallez, 18 Regis Montagne, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Cameron Woki, 21 Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer, 22 Thibault Daubagna, 23 Antoine Hastoy

© PA Photos

We say: New Zealand 34-29 France

While New Zealand’s performance was underwhelming last week, and their record in Wellington has not been great in recent times, the Dunedin Test would have helped them shake off the rust, and we are expecting a better showing this weekend.

France proved they are capable of pushing any team in the opening match of this series, but they have not won in this part of the world since 2009, and we feel they will struggle to change that in this match.

Previews by email