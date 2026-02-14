Six Nations: Huw Jones breaks Scotland record as England deservedly lose Calcutta Cup

By Ben Knapton | 14 Feb 2026 18:36 , Last updated: 14 Feb 2026 18:48

England lost both their 12-match winning sequence and the Calcutta Cup in a comprehensive 31-20 defeat to Scotland in the Six Nations at Murrayfield Stadium.

Fresh from a 48-7 thumping of Wales in their opening contest - one in which Henry Arundell scored a historic hat-trick - a lot of things that could have gone wrong for Steve Borthwick's men did go wrong in Edinburgh.

Last week's hero Arundell was cautioned just eight minutes into the contest, which Scotland needed no second invitation to capitalise on as the hosts surged into a 17-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes.

England's kicking - so often a cornerstone of their success - was instead gifting Scotland a plethora of opportunities at Murrayfield, although Arundell did at least manage to get the visitors on the board in the 21st minute.

However, the 23-year-old was then dismissed before the half-time whistle for a second yellow-card tackle, all but extinguishing any fleeting hopes of an England fightback.

Jones added a second for good measure before Ben Earl's late consolation for England, who have now ceded the Calcutta Cup back to Scotland after ending a four-match losing sequence in last year's 16-15 triumph.

Huw Jones breaks Scotland Six Nations record on landmark Gregor Townsend match

© Imago / Focus Images

Regardless of the outcome of Saturday's contest, the visit of England was a landmark moment for Scotland coach Gregor Townsend, who took charge of his 100th match for the hosts.

Townsend became just the second boss to manage a century of matches for a Six Nations country after Warren Gatland for Wales, and his players more than lived up to the occasion against the Auld Enemy.

Jones's brace was a particularly momentous one for the 32-year-old, who became Scotland's highest-ever try scorer in the Six Nations, registering his 17th and 18th in Edinburgh.

Jones surpassed the previous best set by Stuart Hogg, who crossed the line 16 times in the competition, while Ireland's Brian O'Driscoll holds the all-time record with 26 since 2000.

How does the Six Nations table look after Scotland vs. England?

Also collecting a bonus point on Saturday, Scotland top the Six Nations table with six points, one clear of England, Italy and France, but the latter can regain first place by taking down Wales on Sunday afternoon.

Owing to England's loss in Edinburgh, France - who pummelled Ireland 36-14 in their opening clash - are also now the only team who can complete a Six Nations Grand Slam.

England will attempt to bounce back when they host Ireland at Twickenham next Saturday, while Scotland visit the Millennium Stadium for a date with Wales on February 21.