Arsenal 'speed up Rob Holding payments'

Bolton Wanderers will receive payments from Arsenal for defender Rob Holding ahead of schedule to help with their financial problems, according to a report.
Arsenal have reportedly agreed to speed up payments to Bolton Wanderers for defender Rob Holding in an attempt to help the financially-stricken club.

The 22-year-old arrived at the Emirates Stadium in July 2016 for a £2.5m sum, being used 14 times in the Premier League since making the switch.

According to The Sun, additional extras were included as part of the transfer - likely to be appearance related - and Arsenal are happy to step up their payments ahead of schedule.

Holding appeared regularly for Arsenal towards the end of last season but has made the majority of his outings this term in the Europa League and EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, the same report claims that Bolton chairman Ken Anderson has now ended talks with potential buyers of the Championship side, despite two credible options recently coming forward.

Zach Clough in action for Bolton Wanderers in March 2015
