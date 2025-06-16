J.J. Spaun becomes the latest American player to become a major winner with a two-shot victory at the US Open, holing a monster putt on the last to deny Scotland's Robert MacIntyre.

In one of the most chaotic days of final-round major gold in recent memory, there was a time when each of the field were over-par and five players shared the lead.

An incessant downpour which brought about a 90-minute delay and partially flooded one of the toughest courses in the world did not help matters, nor did the players playing the final two hours in the rain.

Nevertheless, Spaun - who missed a 31-foot putt to win the Players Championship back in March - used the break in action and chaos around him to produce one of major golf's greatest putts.

Having birdied the 17th, the 34-year-old - who had bogeyed five of his first six holes - needed a par to become a major champion and a perfect tee shot and solid approach shot left him two putts from 64 feet to become the champion.

He would only need one. Aided by Viktor Hovland's putt from a similar distance beforehand, Spaun holed a heavily-breaking left-to-right putt across two slopes, sparking pandemonium around him and ending a run of near misses throughout 2025.

Class in defeat from MacIntyre

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre came from nowhere to shoot a 68 that put him into the lead in the clubhouse and seemingly left him in with a good chance of at least a playoff.

Spaun's magic put paid to the left-hander's ambitions, who was shown applauding his rival's effort on the last and mouthing the words "wow".

Hovland would finish third on his own, with England's Tyrrell Hatton bogeying the last two holes to finish in a tie for fourth, albeit four shots off Spaun.

He was joined by Cameron Young and Carlos Ortiz, while Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm were among those who finished in a share of seventh along with long-time leader Sam Burns.

At one point, the American had been the only player under-par, but three sixes in the space of five hours saw him and final-group partner Adam Scott - who also tailed off - miss out.